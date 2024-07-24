Reward Team Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Purpose of the role .

Provide comprehensive reward expertise on a global scale, ensuring that all practices align with bp group standards and local regulations.

Ensure that all reward and plans are fully compliant with both internal policies and local regulatory requirements, upholding the highest standards of governance and ethics.

Drive the consistent alignment of reward practices with all internal and external policies, standards, and strategic objectives.

Support the effective delivery and implementation of bp group and country-specific reward programs.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead a team of reward specialists, ensuring the delivery of strategic and efficient reward frameworks, policies, and processes that adhere to bp group standards.

Be accountable for providing precise and timely specialist advice on rewards, demonstrating strong analytical and technical capabilities in the reward domain to support business strategy and reward priorities.

Conduct thorough assurance activities to ensure compliance with both internal policies and local regulatory requirements

Oversee the management of local country reward plans, aligning them with global strategies and standards.

Handle the annual reward and wellbeing cyclical processes, including the comprehensive annual performance and reward review

Provide support for reward-related projects at local, regional, and global levels as needed

Offer specialist advice in the design of reward solutions, managing their implementation effectively.

Provide training to benefit team members, helping them develop their knowledge and skills.

Own and drive standard operating procedures, including continuous improvement activities.

Essential Experience:

Over 5 years of progressive experience in reward operation, with at least 2 years in a leadership or senior specialist role.

Demonstrated leadership skills with the capability to effectively guide and develop a team of reward specialists

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data, analyze trends, and develop actionable insights and recommendations.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders.

Proficiency in reward tools, system, software, and Microsoft Office applications.

Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Expert knowledge of the regulatory, legal and social requirements for reward and performance management.

Proficient in English

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country

Desirable Criteria:

Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.





Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Customer service delivery excellence, Data Management, Developing and implementing strategy, Management Reporting, Measurement and metrics, Stakeholder Management, Total Reward Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.