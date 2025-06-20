Reward Team Lead - Vendor, Benefits & Equity

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

We’re modernizing and simplifying the way we run People and Culture in bp and our Global P&C solutions and services team is at the heart of new ways of working. Every effort is made to ensure consistency and standardization of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has its outstanding legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is a need to support them.

Responsible for the management and oversight of team across benefits, equity, vendor management and executive reward. Ensure smooth service delivery all services globally, via a team of reward specialists. Provide analytical support for reward-related projects at local, regional, and global levels as needed

Provide training for team members, helping them develop their knowledge and skills.

Own and drive standard operating procedures, including continuous improvement activities.

Key Responsibilities:

Manage a team of reward specialists, ensuring the delivery of strategic and efficient frameworks, policies, and processes that adhere to bp group standards.

Be accountable for providing precise and timely operational deliverables and specialist advice on reward vendor management, benefits, equity and executive reward, demonstrating strong analytical and technical capabilities in the reward domain to support business strategy and reward priorities.

Conduct thorough assurance activities to ensure compliance with both internal policies and local regulatory requirements

Oversee the management of local country reward plans within the roles remit, aligning them with global strategies and standards.

Provide support for reward-related projects at local, regional, and global levels as needed

Offer specialist advice in the design of reward solutions within the roles remit.

Provide training for team members, helping them develop their knowledge and skills.

Own and drive standard operating procedures, including continuous improvement activities.

Required Skills & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in HR/MBA from a good Business school, Familiarity with HRIS platforms such as SuccessFactors, Workday

Over 5-6 years of progressive experience in benefits/equity/reward vendor management administration, with at least 2-3 years in a leadership or senior specialist role.

Technical

Strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data, analyze trends, and develop actionable insights and recommendations.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence collaborators.

Proficiency in HRIS, benefits administration software, and Microsoft Office applications.

Behavioral

Leadership skills to effectively manage a team of reward specialists.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.

Ability to handle sensitive information with discretion. Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Proficient in English.

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

Flexibility in working across different time zones other than in my home country.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

