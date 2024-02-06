Rewards Analytics Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



HR Group



You will be engaging with reward team leads across globe who are working on multiple projects and will have analytical support requirements. You may occasionally have to engage with P&C teams for a better understanding of the activities and deliveries.

For data and support you will be interaction with relevant teams in reward and S+S.

You should be able to understand the basic problem/ask and review the relevant data/information available while engaging with stakeholders. Once you are ready with the analysis and your insights, you should be able to communicate with the team in a logical and crisp manner.

Since you would be supporting global team members across countries, you will have to familiarize yourself with the different reward and benefits across countries and businesses. This exposure will be help you build your knowledge and expertise in delivering crisp, insightful analysis in a timely manner to the global teams.

Key Accountabilities:

Leading a team of reward analysts to deliver the activities for reward team related to analysis including for reward leaders by:

Providing analytical support in the design of reward solutions that may apply to bp globally, across the businesses, regions, and countries.

Delivering to allocated tasks as a member of project team(s)/ad hoc activity squad(s), on an accurate and timely basis

Engage key business and HR partners to understand their solution needs and requirements

Gather and analyse internal and external data with help of stakeholders

Ensure solutions are developed in accordance with bp group reward processes and policies

Maintain awareness of standard methodology and external market developments globally

Continually develop advising, project management and interpersonal skills

Experience & Education

Strong analytical and operational skills

Very good knowledge and expertise in excel skills and data analytics

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to quickly understand the different reward scenarios across countries and build the analytical solutions based on that

Reward (including benefits) fundamentals understanding preferable

Executive compensation understanding preferable

Fluent in English

You should be able to communicate and understand the ask, review and analyse the relevant data and come back with analysis and insights in a time bound manner.

Experience - Overall experience of 2-3 years. Experience should be relevant of working as analysts would be helpful (preferably reward analyst team)

Graduate - with strong analytical skills and communication skills.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.