Rewards Analytics Analyst

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ072123
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

HR Group


Job Summary:

Job Description Summary
Grade J

You will be based at Pune and employed with BP Business solutions (BPBS) as a legal entity. You will support the global reward team in day-to-day reward operations, global projects and decision making by providing your technical expertise in data analytics and insights related to total rewards.

While you will report to a delivery lead/manager in BPBS, functionally you will report to a reward leader in solutions team.


Job Description:

Job Description

Role summary:

  • You will be engaging with reward team leads across globe who are working on multiple projects and will have analytical support requirements. You may occasionally have to engage with P&C teams for a better understanding of the activities and deliveries.

  • For data and support you will be interaction with relevant teams in reward and S+S.

  • You should be able to understand the basic problem/ask and review the relevant data/information available while engaging with stakeholders. Once you are ready with the analysis and your insights, you should be able to communicate with the team in a logical and crisp manner.

  • Since you would be supporting global team members across countries, you will have to familiarize yourself with the different reward and benefits across countries and businesses. This exposure will be help you build your knowledge and expertise in delivering crisp, insightful analysis in a timely manner to the global teams.

Key Accountabilities:

Leading a team of reward analysts to deliver the activities for reward team related to analysis including for reward leaders by:

  • Providing analytical support in the design of reward solutions that may apply to bp globally, across the businesses, regions, and countries.

  • Delivering to allocated tasks as a member of project team(s)/ad hoc activity squad(s), on an accurate and timely basis

  • Engage key business and HR partners to understand their solution needs and requirements

  • Gather and analyse internal and external data with help of stakeholders

  • Ensure solutions are developed in accordance with bp group reward processes and policies

  • Maintain awareness of standard methodology and external market developments globally

  • Continually develop advising, project management and interpersonal skills

Experience & Education

  • Strong analytical and operational skills

  • Very good knowledge and expertise in excel skills and data analytics

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.

  • Ability to quickly understand the different reward scenarios across countries and build the analytical solutions based on that

  • Reward (including benefits) fundamentals understanding preferable

  • Executive compensation understanding preferable

  • Fluent in English

  • You should be able to communicate and understand the ask, review and analyse the relevant data and come back with analysis and insights in a time bound manner.

Experience - Overall experience of 2-3 years. Experience should be relevant of working as analysts would be helpful (preferably reward analyst team)

Graduate - with strong analytical skills and communication skills.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

