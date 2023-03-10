Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are now looking for the Rig Engineer to join our team in Azerbaijan!

In this position you will report directly to the Rig Engineering Manager and will be responsible for the oversight of repair, maintenance, and optimization of rig equipment in collaboration with the drilling contractors, equipment suppliers and bp’s Procurement and the wider Rig Engineering network.

Successful candidate will be the primary source of technical advice to the Wells Superintendents (WSUP) and Operations Manager and the one to assess the processes and systems in place, and to interface with the drilling contractor and vendors on potential improvements.



Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

What you will be doing:

Serve as a Technical advisor to drilling rig and equipment. Understands the principles of industry and bp engineering technical practices

Advise WSUP and Wells Operations Manager on issues relating to technical integrity and regulatory compliance

Monitor, coordinate, ensure and verify the scheduled preventive maintenance is aligned with timing, business cost and production strategies

Identify, assess, communicate, mitigate, and manage risk on maintenance activities and review all relevant Management of Change relating to them

Provide approval for maintenance purchasing materials and technical advice to Materials Management when requested

Assist with budget preparation and review costs related to maintenance activities

Interface closely with Vendors/Suppliers and Drilling Contractor to implement agreed solutions and optimizations

Work with other BP functions as per Interface Maintenance document

Follow-up on equipment overhauls and equipment repairs done abroad

Participate in HAZID / HAZOP and technical assurance processes with the ACG Region

Participate in Rig Verification and Incident Investigations in relation to compliance to rig maintenance standards

Capture and dissemination of shared learnings



In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent in a relevant technical subject

Essential criteria:

Minimum of 5 years of Drilling rig equipment related experience with focus on offshore platform rigs

Knowledge of relevant industry codes, standards and regulations associated with rig equipment

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Ability to coach and mentor less experienced staff

Strong English language proficiency, both written and spoken



It would be also good if you had:

Understanding of Blow Out Preventers control systems and API Standard 53

Understanding of Hoisting Rig Equipment API Recommended Practice 8B

Good technical understanding of mechanical and electrical systems on Rigs

Underpinning knowledge in Rigs Original Equipment Manufacture equipment

Understanding of computerized maintenance management system (CMMS)

