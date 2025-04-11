This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are now looking for the Rig Engineer to join the team in Azerbaijan!

In this position you will report directly to the Rig Engineering Manager and will be responsible for the oversight of repair, maintenance, and optimization of rig equipment in collaboration with the Drilling Contractor, equipment suppliers and bp’s Procurement and the wider Rig Engineering network.

You will be the primary source of technical advice to the Wells Superintendents (WSUP) and Operations Manager and the one to assess the processes and systems in place, and to work with the drilling contractor and vendors on potential improvements.

This is one year fixed term position for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key accountabilities:

Serve as a Technical advisor to drilling rig and equipment with focus on Maintenance, Projects and Integrity management according to relevant industry and bp technical practices.

Advise the WSUP and Wells Operations Manager on issues relating to technical integrity and regulatory compliance.

Review all relevant Management of Change relating to maintenance activities and technical changes to equipment and systems.

Lead self-verification activities to check well barrier health and prepare the rigs for Rig Verification.

Work with contractors to identify key learnings and opportunities that will deliver cost efficiency, simplification and operational improvement.

Monitor equipment failures and repairs, when necessary manage root cause analysis.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent in a relevant technical subject

It would be essential that you have:

Minimum of 5 years of Drilling rig equipment related experience

Offshore and/ or onshore drilling equipment maintenance/ repair experience

Relevant experience in project management or well operations environments.

Proven experience in executing work with drilling contractors and Rigs Original Equipment Manufacturers.

Knowledge of relevant industry codes, standards and regulations associated with rig equipment.

Proficient written, spoken and reading English

It would be also good if you had:

Understanding of Blow Out Preventers control systems and API Standard 53.

Understanding of Hoisting Rig Equipment API Recommended Practice 8B.

Good technical understanding of mechanical, automation and electrical systems on Rigs.

Underpinning knowledge in Rigs Original Equipment Manufacture equipment.

Understanding of computerized maintenance management system (CMMS)



Why join our team

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

