Rig Engineering Manager

Job summary

Would you like to join Rig Engineering Team in AGT?

We are looking for Rig Engineering (RE) Manager responsible and accountable for Rig Maintenance, Integrity management, Rig 5-yearly maintenance shutdowns and projects.

The role holder will report to wells Well Operations Manager (WOM) and interface directly with wells team, Drilling Contractor, OEMs, and Engineering Contractor. The RE Manager shall provide guidance to the WOMs, wells VP and set the strategies for rig equipment in the AGT region such that the integrity of the assets is maintained.



Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key Accountabilities:

Set vision, mission, goals, and objectives for RE

Accountable to WOMs and advice on technical Integrity and regulatory compliance

Collaborate with drilling contractor, engineering contractor and OEM leadership to develop and execute rig engineering strategies and implement agreed solutions and optimizations

Accountable for reduction and reconsolidation of Rig Equipment inventory stock

Manage Rig Maintenance, Shutdown and Project budgets and track performance monthly

Manage contracts and tendering processes for Wells contracts associated with Rigs

Accountable for development and succession planning of RE team in the Region

Link regional Rig Engineering agenda to functional agenda to lead change in organisation

Develop strategy for maintaining integrity as assets age (Life of Field)

Develop and implement strategy for rig recertification

Accountable for Continuous Improvement, through: AAR and Lessons Learned; Optimisation of maintenance planning off critical path, challenge all maintenance to align with the business cost and production strategies

Report on tracked corrective work orders (CO) / preventative maintenance (PM) / break down work orders for CE(s)

Ensure that CE(s) and standards are monitored, coordinate, scheduled and have approval on all relevant MoC’s relating to maintenance

Advise wells Superintendents (WSUPs) on Rig Verification/ Rig HAZOPs

Work with Production topsides to integrate maintenance activities

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Technical/Engineering Degree or equivalent in a relevant technical subject

Minimum of 10 years of Drilling rig equipment related experience with focus on offshore platform rigs

Relevant experience in project management or well operations environments

Shown experience in executing work with drilling contractors, Rigs Original Equipment Manufacturers and EPC

Knowledge of relevant industry codes, standards and regulations associated with rig equipment

English language proficiency, both written and spoken

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Proven experience in managing budgets including VoWD, QPF and FMs

Relevant experience as a contract accountable manager and leading tender processes

Broad technical and operational wells knowledge, with a good solid understanding of well’s practices and procedures

