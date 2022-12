Job summary

The Rig Intake & Drops SME will provide expertise throughout the rig intake onboarding process as well as expertise in Drops for all bpx activities.

Key Accountabilities

Provide coaching and mentoring on how to properly identify, investigate, address, and mitigate issues related to Rig Intake & Drops.

Ongoing development, review, and implementation of HSE systems and risk management strategies

Conduct on-site verifications to confirm conformance with bpx Energy and/or contractor HSE policies, standards, practices, guidelines, and regulatory requirements

Support site activities with an independent perspective on risks and the strength of the barriers

Support investigation activities for Drops

Supports continuous improvement of verification program including Bowtie Analysis and Barrier-Based Risk Management

Assists on the development and review of documentation (Standards, Plans, Procedures, Guidelines, etc.) to provide effective control of HSE risks

Collaborates with stakeholders across the organization to ensure continuity of requirements

Field based position

Relevant experience 10+ years

Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate closely with different teams to build a sustainable safety culture

Proven experience in relationship management, including partnering with and influencing internal stakeholders

Ability to provide technical expertise on rig intake and Drops programs

Ability to coach and influence individuals at all levels of an organization as well as with contract partners

Growth mindset: Proven ability to learn and adapt quickly

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $116,900 - 168,500*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.