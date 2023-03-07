Job summary

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Rig Systems Specialist to join our Rig Verification Team. This position can be based either in Aberdeen or in Sunbury.



The Rig Systems Specialist will report directly to the Rig Verification Manager. In this role you will be responsible for supporting the rig verification team and business units with the safe execution and delivery of verification activities in a particular specialism in the field, offering specialist expertise and ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Work with Rig Verification Manager to schedule rig verification activities and other assignments in support of the agreed Wells Rig Verification Annual Plan by focusing on prioritised Wells enduring risks including applicable barrier effectiveness and emerging risks.

Compile rig verification terms of reference, pre-read materials and prepare system specific test plans (where applicable), daily plans, and sampling strategy based on the verification scope and role(s).

Quality assure the verification findings and actions which clearly outline the gaps that exist between current practices and requirements and categorise these to reflect impairment of selected barrier effectiveness.

Clarify and collaboratively support closure of Findings and related Actions.

Promote and support Organisational learning within Rig Verification to systematically codify RV learnings and enable continuous improvement and risk reduction across Wells including participation at Wells leadership safety forum when required.

Owner of global specification, procedure and practice related to integrity, inspection and maintenance of bp owned assets / rigs.

Wells DROPs focal point and owner of Dropped Object from rig structure and Dropped Objects subsea bowtie barriers.

Role model and advocate of bp’s beliefs demonstrating outstanding leadership and leading by example with respect to safety compliance and ethical leadership at all times.

Conduct ad-hoc rig verification visits in support of annual rig verification plan.

Essential Experience and Education:

Technical / Engineering bachelor degree or equivalent in a relevant technical subject.

Previous experience of work in Drilling and Rigs equipment.

Experience in Supervisory position (onshore or offshore).

Technical expert in specialist field.

Undertaken previous roles as a verifier / auditor.

Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal.

Computer literate.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!