This role is a rotational position (across locations)

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting Rig Engineering senior leadership in managing resources to support the full life cycle of BP owned rigs and contracted rigs through central and/or regional rig engineering, supporting integrity management systems on-going certification, upgrade requirements and ensuring activities are consistent with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Rig Verifier - Blow Out and Well Control Equipment to join us. In this role you will report directly to Manager - Rig Verification.

Please note this is a rotational offshore-based position supporting wells operations globally.



Key Accountabilities:

Conduct verification activities and other assignments in support of the agreed Wells Rig Verification Annual Plan by focusing on prioritised Wells enduring risks including applicable barrier effectiveness and emerging risks.

Review pre-read materials and prepare system specific test plans (where applicable), daily plans, and sampling strategy based on the verification scope and role(s).

Develop findings which clearly outline the gaps that exist between current practices and requirements and categorise these to reflect impairment of selected barrier effectiveness.

Clarify and collaboratively support closure of Findings and related Actions.

While working in verification teams, build positive and collaborative relationships.

Role model and advocate of bp’s Beliefs demonstrating outstanding leadership and leading by example with respect to safety compliance and ethical leadership at all times.

Promote and support Organisational learning within Rig Verification to systematically codify RV learnings and enable continuous improvement and risk reduction across Wells.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Valid BOSIET/FOET and Medical Certification of Fitness for Offshore Work.

Previous work experience in BOPE (Surface and Subsea).

Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU).

Failure Mode and Effect Analysis Studies.

Experience in Supervisory position as Subsea Superintendent or Senior Subsea Engineer.

Experience with main Original Equipment Manufactures (OEM)equipment, Cameron and National Oilwell Varco / Shaffer.

Undertaken roles as a BOPE verifier / auditor.

Excellent communication skills – both written and verbal.

Computer literate.

Essential qualifications:

Technical / Engineering bachelor degree or equivalent in a relevant technical subject or equivalent experience.

Location / Site:

Rotator (3 weeks on/off – global portfolio).



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing and wellhead recovery, Casing Design, Cementing, Common process for wells activities, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Drilling data acquisition and well monitoring, Drilling Fluids, Drilling Operations, Drillstring component selection, Equipment integrity assurance, Managed Pressure Drilling, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, PPFG and geohazard principles for wells, Process Safety Management, Rig and vessel intake and start-up, Rig and vessel operations, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Side-track operations, Snubbing and hydraulic workover {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.