Right of Way Agent

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The ROW Agent shall function in a lead role and will direct, review, and approve the day-to-day work of ROW Specialists, ROW Assistants, and ROW contractors in their assigned geographic area.You will assume the responsibility for negotiations and for all projects requiring the high levels of experience and expertise in acquisition, divestment, and all land matters for the asset. You will be regarded as the expert for essential job functions; negotiates the acquisition of complex fee property purchases and manages complex land acquisition projects.As an integral part of our team, you'll collaborate and engage with a diverse group of individuals across various departments and hierarchies within bp. Your role will involve working alongside cross-functional teams, including operations, maintenance, finance, engineering, and corrosion to achieve collective goals and drive organizational success.Expect to interact with colleagues from different backgrounds, expertise, and skill sets, fostering an environment where teamwork, communication, and shared vision are key components. Your contributions will impact and benefit bp and the future of the business.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide right of way support to various core teams within assigned geographic area.

Responsible for the management and administration of all activities associated with, but not limited to, acquisition, divestment, and modification of land rights.

Protect assets from encroachments.

Assist with remediation issues.

If requested, serve as liaison with landowner/tenant on ownership, easement rights, damage claims and access issues affecting or resulting from regular maintenance projects.

Participate in resolving operational issues associated with removal of idle pipe assets.

Prepare standard documents for relocation or adjustment of pipeline to accommodate road improvement projects or site development projects that will conflict with the pipeline at its present location. The agent will need to review development plans, pull appropriate relevant right of way records (i.e. easements, permits, etc.) and determine an equitable percentage of reimbursement for costs the company will incur when relocating or adjusting the pipeline and negotiate for a reimbursement agreement with the developer, state agency and the like.

Manage acquisition of property rights necessary for construction, operation and maintenance of new facilities.

Provide right of way support to Business Development Group

Acquisitions - Responsible for management and administration of external due diligence to ensure accuracy and completeness of land rights or to identify and bring forward deficiencies requiring curative action. Perform risk analysis on deficiencies and recommend action, if appropriate and necessary, to effectively resolve the deficiencies.

Participate on project development team activities such as, but not limited to, route selection, feasibility and cost estimates.

Provide support to project management and pipeline business unit engineering groups.

Prepare forms, documents, and agreements.

Manage and supervise right of way personnel resources, including contract right of way services, in-house right of way staff and administrative support staff.

Other responsibilities:

Negotiate with landowners, highway departments and other entities and agencies to obtain, maintain and/or dispose of company easements, leases, licenses, permits, ordinances, franchise agreements, site agreements.

Identify and convey issues which contain legal ramifications to in house attorneys and solicit legal review. Implement recommendations.

Represent company at public meetings before governmental agencies such as municipalities, zoning boards, county commissioners, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, and similar organizations.

Essential Experience and Education:

Minimum of 5 years of Pipeline or Utility Right of Way experience

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite including MS Excel, Word, etc., Adobe, and use/operation of standard office equipment.

Strong attention to detail in the preparation of schedules and reports.

Able to exhibit professional behavior with a strong work ethic and sense of urgency.

Able to work in a fast paced, time and data sensitive environment.

Able to manage changing priorities.

Excellent problem solving and planning skills.

Good time management and organizational skills to meet set deadlines.

Good verbal and written communication skills

Ability to establish and maintain cooperative working relationships.

Able to work independently with some supervision.

High School diploma

Desirable Criteria

Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited institution or 10 years of relevant experience.

Membership in IRWA10

IRWA SR/WA designation

How much do we pay (Base)? $90,000 -168,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.