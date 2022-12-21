Job summary

We are looking for a Rigs Procurement Advisor to join our team!

About the role

The primary focus of the Rigs Procurement Advisor is to provide support and leadership to the growing rig demand in the Western Hemisphere. You will join our team based in Houston Texas where you will quickly develop a working knowledge of end-to-end rig procurement. The areas you will cover may include MODUs (Mobile Offshore Drilling Units), Intervention Vessels, and Platform Rigs.

The Rigs Supply Facing team is looking for a bold and multifaceted individual to support the Western Hemisphere Rigs as a central resource. You will play a role in crafting BP’s approach to Rigs Contracting and driving differential value into the supply chain. The successful candidate will provide specialist category support as well as leadership across a number of key areas within our Supply Chain transformation programme, including Carbon reduction, Intelligent Automation and Safety Leadership.

About the team

You will join a rig's supply facing team of 7 people, located across the UK, US and North Africa. Our key partners include all other Procurement teams, the Wells business (Line), and our suppliers. We have an outstanding team of highly motivated & forward-thinking people, with deep experience and a commitment to learning and developing others. We're looking forward to welcoming a new member.

What you will deliver

Manage the interface between Procurement category strategy development and implementation, working in partnership with the BF, S&C and GBS teams

Support the Western Hemisphere teams in managing line partners, including Regional Ops, Wells Superintendents and VPs

External rigs market assessment and relationship building

Support supplier performance management activities, such as, critical metric tracking, PRMs and other activities intended to drive improvement with supplier performance.

All other activities aligned to the Supply Facing role

Essential Experience and Education

Ability to collaborate with partners across multiple subject areas (Including JV environments), cultures and geographies, across BP and with suppliers.

Negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management

High quality communication and social skills

Experience in Ariba e-sourcing or other e-procurement tools

Good working knowledge of P2P processes, and SAP system

Influencing and relationship management skills

Financial and market analysis skills

Operating in a matrix organization with Agile techniques is preferable

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.