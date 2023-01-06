Rigs Procurement Advisor - Platforms

Responsible for driving supply chain performance that supports regional plans and wider strategies through building an optimised supply network, managing risk and providing advanced technical guidance to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst assuring all supply chain activities are compliant with the relevant risk and quality standards, processes and procedures.
This role will manage the interface between Procurement category strategy development and implementation, working in partnership with the Business Facing, Sourcing & Contracting and GBS teams.
Responsibilities;
To be successful in this role you will have;
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.