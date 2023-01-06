Rigs Procurement Advisor - Platforms

Job summary

Responsible for driving supply chain performance that supports regional plans and wider strategies through building an optimised supply network, managing risk and providing advanced technical guidance to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst assuring all supply chain activities are compliant with the relevant risk and quality standards, processes and procedures.

This role will manage the interface between Procurement category strategy development and implementation, working in partnership with the Business Facing, Sourcing & Contracting and GBS teams.

Responsibilities;

Support the Platform teams in managing line stakeholders, including Regional Wells VPs - External rigs market assessment and relationship building

Support supplier performance management activities, such as critical metric tracking

Drive improvement with supplier performance

Accountable for the development & implementation of the Platform Rig Category Strategy

Provide a central category service to the Regional Procurement & Operations teams

Be involved in broader activity within the Rigs Supply Facing team e.g. planning, forecasting, and support of other categories in the Rigs Sector

To be successful in this role you will have;

Proven track record to collaborate with partners across multiple fields, cultures and geographies, across bp and with suppliers.

Negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management

High quality social skills, Influencing and partner management skills

Experience in Ariba e-sourcing or other e-procurement tools

Good proven understanding of P2P processes, and SAP system

Financial and market analysis skills

Working in a matrix organisation with Agile techniques is preferable

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.