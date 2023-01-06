Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Rigs Procurement Advisor - Platforms

Rigs Procurement Advisor - Platforms

Rigs Procurement Advisor - Platforms

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144014BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for driving supply chain performance that supports regional plans and wider strategies through building an optimised supply network, managing risk and providing advanced technical guidance to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst assuring all supply chain activities are compliant with the relevant risk and quality standards, processes and procedures.

This role will manage the interface between Procurement category strategy development and implementation, working in partnership with the Business Facing, Sourcing & Contracting and GBS teams.

Responsibilities;

  • Support the Platform teams in managing line stakeholders, including Regional Wells VPs - External rigs market assessment and relationship building
  • Support supplier performance management activities, such as critical metric tracking
  • Drive improvement with supplier performance
  • Accountable for the development & implementation of the Platform Rig Category Strategy
  • Provide a central category service to the Regional Procurement & Operations teams
  • Be involved in broader activity within the Rigs Supply Facing team e.g. planning, forecasting, and support of other categories in the Rigs Sector

To be successful in this role you will have;

  • Proven track record to collaborate with partners across multiple fields, cultures and geographies, across bp and with suppliers.
  • Negotiation, sourcing, contracting and contract management
  • High quality social skills, Influencing and partner management skills
  • Experience in Ariba e-sourcing or other e-procurement tools
  • Good proven understanding of P2P processes, and SAP system
  • Financial and market analysis skills
  • Working in a matrix organisation with Agile techniques is preferable

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Apply Search all jobs at bp