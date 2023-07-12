Riser and pipeline engineer

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Responsible for providing technical expertise in subsea riser engineering to projects and operations, including design, maintenance and inspection. Recommend technical solutions and technology developments and provide leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development and long-term improvement of the discipline. Role is also responsible to set and implement engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provides advanced technical expertise in riser and pipeline engineering.

Assists in communicating and maintaining technical practices, guidance notes and tools to verify consistent application, ensuring:

• Technical practices are up to date, practical, pragmatic and aligned to industry requirements.

• Lessons are captured, codified and embedded.

Provides independent expert technical recommendation on riser and pipeline design, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering assessments, construction, commissioning / start-up, inspection, maintenance, repair and intervention, employing risk management techniques and advising on Management of Change (MoC) efforts where applicable.

Promotes and delivers simple and efficient ways of working and acts as a key discipline interface across sub-disciplines.

Provides a timely and measured response to incidents and emerging issues and contributes to the delivery and verification of operational readiness activities.

Contributes to the scale up of the low carbon business by providing riser and pipeline engineering expertise to the whole of bp.

Mentors and shares technical expertise with more junior members of riser and pipeline community to build distinctive capability, and leverages stakeholder networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge sharing (through Community of Practice) and application of technical practices.

Follows bp's Engineering Principles, comp

Essential Requirement:

Bachelors’ Degree or higher qualification in an Engineering discipline

Extensive experience with riser or pipeline related roles within the offshore industry.

Strong skills in analytical modelling techniques

Strong skills with hydrodynamic analysis of marine structures

Familiar with the specification and procurement of riser & pipeline equipment

Familiar with flexible pipe design

Familiar with welding and fatigue assessment techniques.

Familiar with corrosion, corrosion-fatigue and coatings requirements for subsea equipment

Working knowledge of riser and pipeline industry codes and standards.

Familiar with construction, repair and maintenance activities

Willingness to travel globally.

Personal commitment to high standards in Health and Safety Security & Environment

Excellent networking skills.

Desirable:

Chartered or Professional Engineer

Experience with Finite Element Analysis techniques

Familiar with project engineering and management

Familiar with the following related discipline areas:

- vortex induced vibration modeling

- materials engineering for deepwater risers and umbilicals

Offshore or manufacturing site experience



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.