Job summary

BP AGT is looking for Risk Advisor (Projects) to provide H&S, operational, financial, and reputational risk leadership and be the SME for project risk management across the portfolio of major capital expenditure projects (both operated and non-operated JV projects). You will be key member of the HSE&C Risk Communities of Practice and of the VP Projects team.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the application of risk management in the AGT, ME&NA, Nsea for projects:

Lead the development and implementation of Projects Risk Management Framework, Registers and Risk Management Implementation Plans in conformance with the P&O projects Risk Management Procedure, OMS, BP Group Risk Practice, and related document requirements.

Lead and develop risk management competency of risk focal points across the respective projects’ portfolio.

Lead risk identification and assessment activities for the project portfolio. Performance manage risk activities and manage internal and external risk reporting. Support the enduring risk handover process from project to Operations and/or other entities within the group.

Key Leadership Team Member of the Projects Risk Management Community of Prac tice, and key contributor of “lessons learned” to support P&O projects risk and project management continuous improvement (CI) initiatives.

Represent the VP projects AGT, ME&NA, Nsea for Central S&OR Risk Community of Practice.

Provide risk management expertise to support other central delivery or operating bases for emerging project and P&O projects delivery functions.

Contribute more broadly to the development of risk management processes across bp and the wider risk community.

It will be essential to have:

7-10 yr. experience in implementing qualitative risk management programs to support project management including:

Understanding of risk identification and assessment methodology

Developing and managing endorsement of risk responses

Performing analysis of risk monitoring including barrier health for safety & operational risks

Strong communication and influencing skills

A thorough understanding of the basic principles of risk and project management,

Experience utilizing project risk systems and identifying root causes

Experience in a risk management role or knowledge of formal safety & operational risk methodologies

Broad understanding across several technical disciplines, including HSE.

Experience of working in a major project environment

It will be a preference to have: