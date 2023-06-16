Risk Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Lead the delivery of risk management processes in line with bp standards for all risks, including safety and operations (S&O), strategic and commercial (S&C) and compliance and control (C&C), in support of bp's rapidly growing Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (H2 and CCS) business in the Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) organization.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Lead the delivery of risk management processes in line with bp standards for all risks, including safety and operations (S&O), strategic and commercial (S&C) and compliance and control (C&C), in support of bp’s rapidly growing Hydrogen and Carbon Capture and Storage (H2 and CCS) business in the Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) organization.



Provide risk management expertise for all risk types, including safety and operations (S&O), strategic and commercial (S&C) and compliance and control (C&C) to the rapidly growing Hydrogen and CCS business, in the Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) organisation in bp.

On behalf of the H2-CCS Senior Vice President, and under the leadership of the Head of Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon for H2-CCS, this role is to implement risk management processes and culture in the business.

Supported by the central risk teams (in HSE & Carbon and Finance), and by conforming to the G&LCE Risk Management Procedure, deliver the following activities:

Help the leadership team to embed a culture of continuous and proactive risk management and risk controls oversight.

Develop quality risk registers and risk action plans.

Support the proficiency and development of those involved in risk management across the business.

Facilitate continuous risk identification, assessment, planning, performance management and risk reporting activities.

Support and facilitate risk reviews at all levels of the business (EVP, SVP, VP).

Engage subject matter experts to advise on risk identification and risk assessment/ planning (e.g., process safety, regulatory compliance, tax) and identification/verification of controls (barriers).

Support the transition of risks between risk owners throughout the project life cycle.

Ensure compliance with internal risk management processes.

Support the development and continuous improvement of the G&LCE risk management procedures and any associated business specific documentation and guidance.

Establish and manage self-verification programs where applicable in support of risk management within the business.

Ask inquisitive and probing questions and provide an effective challenge to organizational decision-making including where necessary the escalation of risk management issues.

Utilize risk management tools for example Bow Tie Methodology to support effective communication and understanding of risk management within the business.

Utilize software applications as appropriate to support the effective management of risk.

This role is a member of the wider community of risk practitioners in bp, sharing and embedding learnings to continuously improve the efficiency of risk management.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Proven track record of leading or implementing operational risk management programs to support business development, project management and ongoing operations.

Experience or knowledge of operational risk management methodologies

A detailed understanding of the basic principles of risk management and control identification and assessment.

Practice in developing and managing approval of risk responses.

Experience utilizing risk recording and reporting tools and systems.

Performing analysis of risk monitoring/control KPIs including barrier health assessments.

Strong communication and influencing skills.

The ability to take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision.

Ability and flexibility to work across multiple time zones.

The courage to challenge existing processes and procedures for improvement.

Ability to communicate (verbally and written) using concise and accurate language.

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

University Degree in a technical field (Engineering or Science) or equivalent work experience.

Experience in high hazard industries e.g. Energy, Petrochemicals, Natural Resources, Pharmaceutical, Aerospace.

Experience in the new energy industry.

Exposure to front line operations.

Knowledge of financial, business and control environments.

Experience in HSE risk identification and assessment.

Project, Program or Performance management experience.

Management of change process experience.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.

Possibility to join social communities and networks.

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

And many others benefits.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.