Risk Advisor

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Role Synopsis

Provide H&S, operational, financial, and reputational risk leadership and be the SME for project risk management across the portfolio of major capital expenditure projects (both operated and non-operated JV projects). Key member of the HSE&C Project Risk Community of Practice and of the VP Projects team.

1. Lead the application of risk management in the operating base for projects:

Lead the development and implementation of Projects Risk Management Framework, Registers and Risk Management Implementation Plans in conformance with the P&O projects Risk Management Procedure, OMS, BP Group Risk Practice, and related document requirements.

Lead and develop risk management competency of risk focal points across the respective projects’ portfolio.

Lead risk identification and assessment activities for the project portfolio. Performance manage risk activities and manage internal and external risk reporting. Support the enduring risk handover process from project to Operations and/or other entities within the group.

2. Key Leadership Team Member of the Projects Risk Management Community of Practice, and key contributor of “lessons learned” to support P&O projects risk and project management continuous improvement (CI) initiatives.

3. Represent the VP projects operating base for Central S&OR Risk Community of Practice.

4. Provide risk management expertise to support other central delivery or operating bases for emerging project and P&O projects delivery functions.

Contribute more broadly to the development of risk management processes across bp and the wider risk community.

Major project management experience (as well as safety & operational risk management processes experience)

Experience in implementing and operating project Management of Change processes

University Degree in a business-related field or equivalent work experience in the oil and gas and/or energy industry

The ability to take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision

The courage to challenge existing processes and procedures for improvement

Knowledge of financial, business and control environments

Proven experience in implementing qualitative risk management programs to support project management including:

Understanding of risk identification and assessment methodology

Developing and managing endorsement of risk responses

Performing analysis of risk monitoring including barrier health for safety & operational risks

Strong communication and influencing skills

A thorough understanding of the basic principles of risk and project management

Experience applying project risk systems and identifying root causes

Experience in a risk management role or knowledge of formal safety & operational risk methodologies

Broad understanding across several technical subject areas, including HSE.

Interprets the risk management program activities to ensure portfolio alignment and consistent application of risk framework; actively seeks out and codifies learnings.

Supports the update of the P&O projects Risk Management Procedure and special projects associated with HSE&C Risk continuous improvement initiatives.

Supports the competency and development of risk management practitioners (bp & agency) across projects.

Leads the consistent use of risk tools (registers, templates, etc.) and standard barrier analyses methods (bowtie diagrams, etc.).

Leads the P&O projects risk management self-verification process within the VP operating base projects portfolio (bp Operated & NOJV) in support of the Projects Risk Authority

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Identifying Risks, Leadership, Project Leadership, Project Management, Project Risk Management, Risk Management



