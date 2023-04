Job summary

Provide risk management expertise to the strategically important bp refining organisation - direct support to the refining Senior Vice President and the refining leadership team to improve and sustain risk management processes and culture throughout the business.

In addition, this role provides deep technical expertise to the Senior Risk Manager, HSE&C to systematically improve the global OMS 3.1 systems and tools.

This role provides an excellent opportunity for someone with an operational, process safety or risk background looking for a broadening role across all of refining, acting as an expert in bp’s risk management and barrier health processes. As the refining organisation steps up with an integrated energy offer this role also provides an opportunity to get involved with project risk management and risks associated with new energies such as H2.

As a Senior Leader, the role influences the direction and strategy for S&O risk management across the company, as well as being deeply involved in refining’s risk profile, helping to shape decisions that make the business safer.