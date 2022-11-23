Risk Based Inspection Integrity Specialist

Job summary

The Integrity Specialist at the Cherry Point Refinery is accountable for the safe, reliable and efficient planning and execution of the integrity program within an assigned area. The Integrity Specialist plays a key role in owning and overseeing the mechanical integrity and compliance of the assigned area by providing direction on equipment coverage requirements, inspection frequency, data interpretation and analysis. The Integrity Specialist reports to the Integrity Superintendent and provides technical direction to the Unit Inspectors and asset area teams.

Key Accountabilities:

Provides strategic technical direction of the integrity program.

Provides technical direction on equipment inspection coverage, inspection frequency, data interpretation and analysis to inspectors and area stakeholders.

Provides technical direction and supports the implementation of risk based inspection (RBI) principals/techniques for the asset area integrity program.

Support the evaluation of equipment damage and failures to determine impacts on asset integrity.

Responsible for evaluating Integrity Operating Windows (IOW) and Unit Health Monitoring (UHM) to determine appropriate changes to asset integrity plans.

Update asset integrity plans based on Damage Mechanism Review (DMR) evergreen activities, changes to company / industry standards, and historical data.

Supports unit inspector for turnaround scope development by applying RBI principals for asset integrity plans for pressure vessels and piping.

Develops and supports the completion of inspection Meridium compliance and RBI recommendations.

Builds relationships with the asset teams and provides support as needed. Collaborates across Operations and Maintenance in their assigned area to resolve mechanical integrity problems.

Participates in the development of inspection and repair scopes as needed during turnaround and routine maintenance events.

Provides technical expertise to unit inspectors for API 580/581 RBI content including updating and maintaining model data in Meridium for their assigned asset areas.

Essential Education:

High School diploma, or equivalent, is required

API 510/570/653 certification or willing to obtain certification is required.

National Board Inspection Code (NBIC) commission or ability to obtain within two years.

Essential Experience & Job Requirements:

5 years of experience in a manufacturing setting; prefer experience in a refinery or chemical plant setting

TWIC card is required for the role.

Desirable Criteria:

Ability to influence area asset teams on integrity management topics.

Ability to interpret mechanical integrity standards then implement and sustain site specific integrity policies and procedures.

Working knowledge in integrity/inspection management.

Understanding of API 580/581 Risk Based Inspection Principals

Demonstrated project/program and risk management skills.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) to influence internal key stakeholders.

Ability to coach and mentor others.

Proficient knowledge in basic NDE techniques (VT, UT, MT, PT)

Proficient knowledge regarding API 571, Damage Mechanisms Affecting Fixed Equipment in industry

