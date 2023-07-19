Risk Engineer and Incident Investigation Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

The Risk Engineer and Incident investigation and Learning Manager role covers Risk Management, Incident Investigation, Learning and elements of Health and Safety. Responsible for ensuring a robust and effective end to end risk process exists for bpSA which incorporates all relevant HSSE Group Standards on Safety, Personal and Process Hazard and Risk Management. Act as the SME for risks and the risk process and provide independent reviews on new and emerging risks. Also responsible for managing the Investigation and Organisational Learning processes which involves leading and participating in investigations, providing assurance on the quality of investigations and that lessons are being learned across the business. Team lead HSE and Risk base squads were applicable and lead the HSE system analyst.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Risk Engineer and Incident investigation and Learning Manager role covers Risk Management, Incident Investigation, Learning and elements of Health and Safety.Responsible for ensuring a robust and effective end to end risk process exists for bpSA which incorporates all relevant HSSE Group Standards on Safety, Personal and Process Hazard and Risk Management. Act as the SME for risks and the risk process and provide independent reviews on new and emerging risks. Also responsible for managing the Investigation and Organisational Learning processes which involves leading and participating in investigations, providing assurance on the quality of investigations and that lessons are being learned across the business.Team lead HSE and Risk base squads were applicable and lead the HSE system analyst.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Risk Engineer

Monitor and translate new Group and industry requirements into local bpSA practices.

Continually review the bpSA Site Technical Practice (STP’s) relevant to the position.

Advise the bpSA on Group and bpSA requirements.

Develop / facilitate the development of training material related to the requirements.

Train relevant bpSA employees where and when required on the activities related to this position.

Provide assurance and track KPIs as per the STP and report in the Engineering and Operations, Health and Safety Forums.

Interact with the Assets and operations department to progress risk assessment and mitigation implementation.

Participate in OMS activities and action closure.

Conduct assurance reviews in accordance with STP requirements and report the relevant stakeholders.

Facilitate bpSA activity on QRA, MAR, HAZOP, LOPA, PHSSER and ISD for existing facilities, JVs, NOJV’s and new projects/developments. This also includes the facilitation of MHI assessment and reporting.

Lead the annual Risk Process and ensure that GDP 3.1 risk workshops to calibrate bpSA risk and develop the CAPEX/REVEX estimates for additional/new items not covered in the operational budget.

Track and report the closure of risk management related action items (e.g. MAR, HAZOP, LOPA, PHSSER, MHI)

Manage and maintain the relevant documentation on the BPSA Document Management System (DMS) to ensure complete and accurate documentation and data records.

Instils a culture of Hazard Identification and Risk Mitigation through facilitation of assessments and the principles of Health and Safety and impact to Personal and Process safety.

Provides Technical standard setting and interpretation on risk.

Acts as SME (Subject Matter Expert) on Risk fit for purpose risk assessment methodologies.

Report and develop Power BI dashboards to report and analyse risk and other Health and Safety KPI’s,

Incident investigation and learning

Participate in the Human Performance AOP and related activities

Implement the OMS Elements for Organizational Learning and Incident Management, which includes the following; Implement the GDP ‘s Incident reporting, investigations and learnings for the Entity Draft and Maintain the Learning Alerts, Bulletins and HVL register Conduct learning forums Implement HVL actions and maintain a register of reviewed High Value Learnings, Learning Alerts and Quarterly Bulletins Share Learning and facilitate bpSA activity on HVL close out. Allocate actions from reviews of Alerts to relevant SME/ TA Lead and participate in incident investigations Update the procedures to be in line with the GDP’s

Ensure incidents on IRIS are updated and classified as per severity matrix and adequate close out of actions.

Provide training on incident investigation and learnings

Conduct assurance on incident investigation and learnings

CTM: Participate in the COP, Management review, review of activities, products and services, self-verification and follow up on overdue actions

Job Holder Requirements:

(Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Engineering degree with progress towards professional registration essential. Tertiary qualification in risk assessment and management is recommended.

Experience

Minimum of 8 years demonstrated experience in a related technical environment with engineering office (design & standards), maintenance, HSSE risk assessment and compliance assurance.

Engineering experience in the petroleum environment would be a distinct advantage

Skills & Competencies

Knowledge of BP/OSHA requirements

Ability to work well in a team environment

Proven track record of managing multiple priorities and flexing to respond to unanticipated events as needed

Strong program management skills

Ability to influence across a wide range of stakeholders and management.

Proven ability to think and act both operationally and strategically

Ability and track record of engaging at all levels of the organization and effectively building trust, support, and commitment

Listens carefully and considers diverse perspectives

Self-starter – strong delivery focus

Agile training and experience beneficial



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Engineering Design, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, HSSE, Incident management, incident investigation and response, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Risk Management, Shaping strategy, Strategic Planning, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.