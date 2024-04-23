Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Risk Management Advisor is the Health, Safety, Environmental & Carbon (HSE&C) resource providing connectivity between risk owners, site management, and the greater HSE&C organization. This role will have insights into the risk process from the HSE&C perspective and participate in systematic risk management activities to provide oversight/ insight.

Coordinate the communication of risk information to all affected parties and support the endorsement process through identified level of approval.

A strong focus on risk management supports the business with compliance to process safety management regulations and conformance to bp practices, delivering safe and reliable operations in our refinery.

Key Accountabilities:

Coordinate the risk management process at the refinery: Help others identify hazards and risks Ensure risk assessments are conducted at necessary levels with quality Review proposed mitigation plans using hierarchy of controls Support implementation, verifying expectations of the plan Track resultant risk and actions Communicate risks and gather endorsement

Act on behalf of the site as the Risk Management Plan(RMP) Coordinator. This includes ownership of the RMP compliance process (review, update, audit, submittal to the EPA).

Provide direct support for Assurance and Audit visits, helping to display and demonstrate conformance to applicable bp process safety and risk processes.

Interact with the Safety & Operational Risk Assurance lead for the site, the Engineering Authority, to track and monitor actions and status against defined practices and known deficiencies. This is a high profile list that the Senior Leadership Team oversees and the engagement is exposure to all levels and all departments of the refinery. Truly an awesome opportunity to learn and see how work is done, while helping to drive down risk in our business.

Advise the site Barrier Owners on conducting barrier health assessments, constructing effective barrier self-verification protocols, and administering barrier program reviews. This closely parallels our OMS Operating Program Reviews, but focuses on identified risks within our site.

The role will be the primary contact for support in using the bp Risk Assessment Tool (bpRAT). This provides rapid view of risks that can quickly be communicated, resulting in a more nimble approach to risk management through digital tools.



Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree or higher in relevant discipline or 5+ years of experience in a process safety role in a manufacturing facility. Engineering preferred, but other applicable industrial/technical curriculum is valued.



Essential Experience

7+ years in refining industry supporting Operations/Maintenance/Technical directly:

HazOp participation, risk assessment, management of change, drawings, equipment data sheets,

Strong understanding of the distinction between personal and process safety

Field knowledge that supports process safety management: energy isolation, piping specs, critical procedures, field experience within process units during all phases (routine, startup/shutdown, major maintenance, upsets)

9 years in relevant industries that also use and understand the fundamentals of process safety is preferred.



Desirable Criteria:

Understanding of bp risk processes (barriers, bowties, LOPA, RNPE)

Experience with Operational Management System(OMS) and Operational Program Reviews(OPRs)

Excellent communication skills with ability to influence leaders through both spoken and written word. Expect conflicts in priorities, and expect to overcome them through your efforts.

Conceptual thinking skills and independent way of working.

Ability to draw from guidance at corporate levels to draft and revise local policies and procedures. This also includes navigating the Code of Federal Regulations to achieve compliance in OSHA, EPA, or the State of Washington Administrative Code.

Other Requirements:

This role requires TWIC card or be eligible to request it.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



How much do we pay (Base)? $102,000 - $190,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.