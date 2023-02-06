Risk Manager

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.
This is a role in the US Offshore Wind Project Development Support and Permitting team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is working with stakeholders and obtaining regulatory approvals. We work with the project team, technical experts, stakeholders, and regulators to manage environment impact, risk, and secure the required agreements as well as permit approvals to construct and operate offshore wind farms.
This role will focus on our US offshore wind projects in all phases, and lead risk management for the team. This role reports to the Head of Project Development Support and Permitting.
The right candidate needs to have in depth experience with the risk management, tracking and the development of project risk matrices. You must be a confident partner to the business teams and understand the HSE risks for offshore wind development, construction, and operation. Additionally, the candidate should have strong communication and interpersonal skills.
May consider candidates outside of Houston, TX, but will require up to 50% travel
Key responsibilities
Experience and qualifications
Our team leads environment and permitting, commercial development, local stakeholder management and project support services for the bp US offshore wind program. We are inclusive, care for others and play to win. We focus on doing the right thing to make a positive impact.
We want to see you grow within our organization and bp is a great company to access opportunities for career development. We will work with successful candidates to map out what they would like their career to look like and how the organization can support their growth in offshore wind as well as the broader bp.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!