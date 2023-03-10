Site traffic information and cookies

Risk Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - Scotland - Aberdeen/Dyce, United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145632BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.

Provide risk management expertise for all risk types, including safety and operations (S&O), strategic and commercial (S&C) and compliance and control (C&C)) to the rapidly growing Offshore Wind business, in the Gas & Low Carbon Energy organisation in bp.

On behalf of the Offshore Wind Senior Vice President, and under the leadership of the Head of Health, Safety & Sustainability for Offshore Wind, this role is to implement risk management processes and culture in the business.

This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Risk Manager

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

What you will deliver:
  • Supported by the central risk teams (in HSE&Carbon and Finance), and by conforming to the G&LCE Risk Management Procedure, deliver the following activities:
  • Help the leadership team to embed a culture of continuous and proactive risk management and risk controls oversight
  • Implement quality risk registers and risk action plans
  • Develop and sustain risk management competency of the business teams
  • Facilitate continuous risk identification, assessment, planning, performance management and risk reporting activities
  • Support and facilitate risk reviews at all levels of the business (EVP, SVP, VP)
  • Engage subject matter experts to advise on risk identification and risk assessment/ planning (e.g., process safety, tax)
  • Support the transition of risks between risk owners throughout the project life cycle
  • This role is a member of the wider community of risk practitioners in bp, sharing and embedding learnings to continuously improve the effectiveness of risk management
What You will need to be successful:
  • 5+ years of operational risk management or other relevant work experience - implementing risk management programs to support business development, project management and ongoing operations.
  • Experience in a risk management role or knowledge of operational risk management methodologies
  • A thorough understanding of the basic principles of risk management and control identification and assessment.
  • Developing and managing approval of risk responses
  • Experience utilizing risk recording and reporting tools and systems
  • Performing analysis of risk monitoring/control KPIs including barrier health
  • Strong communication and influencing skills
  • The ability to take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision
  • The courage to challenge existing processes and procedures for improvement
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package
  • And many other benefits

