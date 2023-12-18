Risk Manager (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

This role is not eligible for relocation

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050

How you can help shape the future:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

This is a role in the German Offshore Wind Project Development Support and Permitting team at bp focused on delivering bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is working with stakeholders and obtaining regulatory approvals. We work with the project team, technical experts, stakeholders, and regulators to manage environment impact, risk, and secure the required agreements as well as permit approvals to construct and operate offshore wind farms.

This role will focus on our German offshore wind projects in all phases, and lead risk management for the team. This role reports to the Head of Project Development Support and Permitting.

The right candidate needs to have in depth experience with the risk management, tracking and the development of project risk matrices. You must be a confident partner to the business teams and understand the HSE risks for offshore wind development, construction, and operation. Additionally, the candidate should have strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Responsible for developing and executing the risk management program for the offshore wind project(s) across the German portfolio.

Work closely with the project teams to coordinate and track risk management and the development of risk mitigations.

Ensure successful delivery of a risk management program.

Develop and implement QA processes for the execution of the risk management program.

Ensure strong cooperation within the project teams for all packages in relation to risk management.

Responsible for coaching and driving knowledge transfer in the project teams.

Responsible for risk management and tracking, providing risk mitigation advice and managing input for due diligence and market activities relevant for the project.

Drive continuous improvements and strategic workstreams in the projects across the German portfolio.

Input and support line manager on resource needs, team structure and personal development for staff working in the projects across the German portfolio.

Provide updates on key showstoppers to the strategic workstreams for the German portfolio to de risk the projects.

You will work with

Our team leads environment and permitting, commercial development, local stakeholder management and project support services for the bp European offshore wind program. We are inclusive, care for others and play to win. We focus on doing the right thing to make a positive impact.

We want to see you grow within our organization and bp is a great company to access opportunities for career development. We will work with successful candidates to map out what they would like their career to look like and how the organization can support their growth in offshore wind as well as the broader bp.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Master’s degree in Business, Communication, Environmental related discipline, Engineering or Science or comparable experience.

Fluent in German and English

A minimum of 10 years previous experience in German energy development or risk management.

Previous experience in risk management activities for major energy projects or operations activity.

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leaders.

Strong communication skills with ability to influence.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

#lifeatbp

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



