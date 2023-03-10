Risk Reporting Advisor

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.
Provide risk management expertise for all risk types, including safety and operations (S&O), strategic and commercial (S&C) and compliance and control (C&C)) to the rapidly growing Offshore Wind business, in the Gas & Low Carbon Energy organisation in bp.
On behalf of the Offshore Wind Senior Vice President, and under the leadership of the Head of Health, Safety & Sustainability for Offshore Wind, this role is to implement risk management processes and culture in the business.
This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!