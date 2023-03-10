Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.



Provide risk management expertise for all risk types, including safety and operations (S&O), strategic and commercial (S&C) and compliance and control (C&C)) to the rapidly growing Offshore Wind business, in the Gas & Low Carbon Energy organisation in bp.



On behalf of the Offshore Wind Senior Vice President, and under the leadership of the Head of Health, Safety & Sustainability for Offshore Wind, this role is to implement risk management processes and culture in the business.



This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.



Risk Reporting Advisor



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.





What you will deliver:

Supported by the central risk teams (in HSE&Carbon and Finance), and by conforming to the G&LCE Risk Management Procedure, deliver the following activities:

Help the leadership team to embed a culture of continuous and proactive risk management and risk controls oversight

Implement quality risk registers and risk action plans

Develop and sustain risk management competency of the business teams

Facilitate continuous risk identification, assessment, planning, performance management and risk reporting activities

Support and facilitate risk reviews at all levels of the business (EVP, SVP, VP)

Engage subject matter experts to advise on risk identification and risk assessment/ planning (e.g., process safety, tax)

Support the transition of risks between risk owners throughout the project life cycle

This role is a member of the wider community of risk practitioners in bp, sharing and embedding learnings to continuously improve the effectiveness of risk management

What You will need to be successful:

3 years of operational risk management or other relevant work experience - implementing risk management programs to support business development, project management and ongoing operations.

Experience in a risk management role or knowledge of operational risk management methodologies

A thorough understanding of the basic principles of risk management and control identification and assessment.

Developing and managing approval of risk responses

Experience utilizing risk recording and reporting tools and systems

Performing analysis of risk monitoring/control KPIs including barrier health

Strong communication and influencing skills

The ability to take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision

The courage to challenge existing processes and procedures for improvement

