Job summary

The Rotating Equipment Engineer position serves as a member of the Cherry Point Technical Team and supports the delivery of cost-effective, safe, environmentally sound, and reliable unit operations. The position utilizes leading edge technologies in the monitoring, evaluation, maintenance, repair, selection, and upgrading of equipment to maximize unit availability and performance. The position will work with other engineering, maintenance, and operations personnel, as well as industry experts, in both project and day-to-day support roles.

Key Accountabilities:

Provides technical support, guidance, direction, and leadership for reliability issues involving rotating equipment (centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, centrifugal compressors, reciprocating compressors, gears, couplings, steam turbines, etc).

Defines the scope of rotating equipment repairs and upgrades.

Assists in the development, procurement, planning and execution of turnaround scope.

Provides technical review and recommendations on life cycle management of rotating equipment including inspection, maintenance, repair, re-rate and replacement plans.

Leads and/or participates in root cause analysis of rotating equipment failures.

Identifies and implements reliability improvement strategies, practices, and projects.

Provides short-term, hands-on troubleshooting and maintenance of rotating equipment and related equipment problems.

Provides technical guidance in determining priority of equipment repairs by the area asset team.

Analyzes equipment monitoring data and develops appropriate response to rotating equipment reliability problems.

Works independently to carry out complex activities.

Creates and stores engineering calculations for future work scope development and history preservation.

Maintains technical competency in troubleshooting rotating equipment systems, asset upgrade and PM/PdM techniques.

Education:

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, or relevant work experience.

Essential Experience:

2-3 years of plant maintenance, reliability, or relevant engineering experience required.

Technical competency in troubleshooting rotating equipment systems, asset upgrade and design changes.

Must have strong computer skills including MS Software and ability to utilize spreadsheets and databases

Excellent communication and facilitation skills with technical, management, craft and operators are required

Currently holds a TWIC or eligible for TWIC.

