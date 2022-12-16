The Rotating Equipment Engineer position serves as a member of the Cherry Point Technical Team and supports the delivery of cost-effective, safe, environmentally sound, and reliable unit operations. The position utilizes leading edge technologies in the monitoring, evaluation, maintenance, repair, selection, and upgrading of equipment to maximize unit availability and performance. The position will work with other engineering, maintenance, and operations personnel, as well as industry experts, in both project and day-to-day support roles.
The Rotating Equipment Engineer position serves as a member of the Cherry Point Technical Team and supports the delivery of cost-effective, safe, environmentally sound, and reliable unit operations. The position utilizes leading edge technologies in the monitoring, evaluation, maintenance, repair, selection, and upgrading of equipment to maximize unit availability and performance. The position will work with other engineering, maintenance, and operations personnel, as well as industry experts, in both project and day-to-day support roles.