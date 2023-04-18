Rotating Equipment Engineer

Essential Education
Essential Experience and job requirements
Experience of engineering, maintenance and operations of an oil & gas processing facility.
Knowledge of engineering practices and of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to rotating equipment and ability to demonstrate practical applications of engineering standards and practices.
Providing support for site operations related risks/queries/activities to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.
Professional accreditation, e.g. Chartered Engineer, or, significant level of demonstrable autonomy in Rotating Equipment discipline.
Desirable Criteria
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!