Job summary

Role Synopsis

bp North Sea are currently recruiting a Rotating Equipment Engineer to support the activities of the Glen Lyon Facility Support Squad as part of the Production Delivery Unit. The successful candidate will provide Rotating Equipment Engineering expertise to the operating facility, working closely with other discipline engineers in the Facility Support Squad to deliver efficient and effective solutions to emergent engineering issues.



As the Rotating Equipment Engineer, you will play a vital role in providing deep technical expertise and judgement in service of Glen Lyon Rotating Equipment safety, performance and efficiency. You will work closely with engineers in the squad to ensure actions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardisation in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.



Key Responsibilities:

Deliver engineering solutions, working closely with the Site Engineer to resolve issues in support of the facility.

Prioritise and deliver engineering support for the short term through to the life of the asset.

Own the risk management process for the asset, including the Risk Assessment Tool, chairing risk reviews, performance managing action closure, and escalating significant risks.

Own the health of the engineered risk barriers for Rotating Equipment.

Drive production reliability through the Reliability Improvement Plan.

Conduct Rotating Equipment reviews of proposed Management of Change related work scopes.

Essential Education

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or related discipline.



Essential Experience and job requirements

Experience of engineering, maintenance and operations of an oil & gas processing facility.

Knowledge of engineering practices and of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to rotating equipment and ability to demonstrate practical applications of engineering standards and practices.

Providing support for site operations related risks/queries/activities to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Professional accreditation, e.g. Chartered Engineer, or, significant level of demonstrable autonomy in Rotating Equipment discipline.



Desirable Criteria

Experience of providing frontline engineering support for an operating asset.



Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!