Rotating Equipment Engineer - Central - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Let me tell you about the role

Provision of rotating equipment engineering (REE) expertise and judgment in service of the global programs, brownfield site projects and assets, working closely with offshore and onshore facilities regional squads to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require discipline engineering input to resolve. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.

What you will deliver

Provide Rotating Equipment Engineering support to reduce risk, deliver operations support by working closely with the Site and the other squads

Deliver global REE programs in collaboration with regions and OEMs/vendors

Provide surveillance and monitoring of Rotating Equipment to understand health and performance, identify weak signals, operating limit excursions, vulnerabilities and optimisation/improvement opportunities

Collate and interpret basic care exceptions, lube oil analysis reports, vibration data and system-generated alerts to provide a comprehensive view of rotating equipment condition and performance.

Provide data insights for initial 5-Whys and RCFA investigations as required

Provides REE expertise to hazard identification, risk assessment processes, performing incident investigations and production deferral defect investigations

Performs reliability analysis for mechanical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics

Records relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons

Ensures that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in maintenance management system and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of Equipment Strategies

Develops and updates the technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and performs periodic review of maintenance data and Operator Workbench effectiveness

Conducts Failure mode effect analysis or equivalent risk-based assessment, recommend spares and material inventory levels. Relevant equipment performance feedback includes inspection, testing and maintenance data, KPIs, condition monitoring data, equipment MoC and findings from defect investigations

Ensures compliance to agreed regional Standards/Processes, reviewing deviations where needed

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Incorporated Engineer or Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/refining/chemical or equivalent

Total years of experience:

5-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Good experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, and operation of RE (pumps, compressors, turbines) in oil & gas processing facilities

Good knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to REE

Proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for rotating equipment

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Experience with rotating equipment design, diagnostics, troubleshooting and repair

Experience with rotating equipment condition monitoring methods

Familiarity with RE overhauls and repairs

Accomplished in risk management

Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

You will work with

Production & Refining Teams:

Maintenance Engineering

Operations personnel

Multi-discipline Central and Asset Team

Shift

Working hours (India/UK shift) to support Business Partners

% travel requirements

10%

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



