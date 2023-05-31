The Rotating Equipment Engineer is a member of the Whiting Business Unit Rotating Equipment Engineering Team in charge of process rotating equipment including Pumps, Compressors, Turbines, Turbo-Generators and Fans. The team has primary responsibility for the Life Cycle Management of the Refinery’s rotating equipment.
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Compressors, Equipment Startup, Rotating Equipments, Safety, Turbine Maintenance, Turbo Generators
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.