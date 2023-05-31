Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Rotating Equipment Engineer is a member of the Whiting Business Unit Rotating Equipment Engineering Team in charge of process rotating equipment including Pumps, Compressors, Turbines, Turbo-Generators and Fans. The team has primary responsibility for the Life Cycle Management of the Refinery’s rotating equipment.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Rotating Equipment Engineer is a member of the Whiting Business Unit Rotating Equipment Engineering Team in charge of process rotating equipment including Pumps, Compressors, Turbines, Turbo-Generators and Fans. The team has primary responsibility for the Life Cycle Management of the Refinery’s rotating equipment.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:



Life Cycle Management for assigned rotating equipment including:

Mechanical Integrity, including pressure boundary assurance, on assigned rotating equipment

Ensure rotating equipment reliability strategy and related programs and processes are consistently applied for assigned equipment.

Improve run time of assigned rotating equipment by effective use of reliability tools, such as, FMEA, FA, RCFA, Predictive and Proactive maintenance, QA/QC, and Cold-Eye reviews.

Development and update of inspection/overhaul plans for assigned rotating equipment.

Development and update of equipment repair/overhaul work-list for assigned rotating equipment.

Front End Loading on projects for assigned rotating equipment following the CVP process.

Development and update of detailed work scope for repairs and overhaul projects on assigned rotating equipment.

Engineering support for the review of rotating equipment startup, operating and shutdown procedures.

Ensure that all changes made to assigned rotating equipment are managed and documented per the Whiting BU MOC process.

Engineering support for the discovery phase of overhaul projects, including development, approval and funding of the final work scope and the design of required repairs and upgrades.

Engineering support for equipment re-commissioning including performance testing to ascertain the success of the repair project.

Engineering support for on-stream monitoring, trouble-shooting and unscheduled shutdown decision-making.

Provide technical input for rotating equipment related projects.

Provide input to rotating equipment operating envelopes.

Continuously identify areas of improvement and ensure plans are in place to address gaps.



Education

BS Degree in Engineering.



Experience

Minimum of 4 years rotating equipment engineering experience (pumps, compressors and turbines) in petrochemical/ refining industry or power (utility) industry.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Compressors, Equipment Startup, Rotating Equipments, Safety, Turbine Maintenance, Turbo Generators



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.