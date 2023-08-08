Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role synopsis: The Rotating Equipment Engineer is a member of the Terminals and Pipelines Business Unit in charge of all rotating equipment including all mainline pump units, booster pumps, and rotating equipment at the tank truck loading terminals. Responsible for providing Rotating Equipment expertise to projects and operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve/troubleshot problems and applying sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. Key accountabilities: • Mechanical Integrity, including pressure boundary assurance and operating envelops. • Ensure rotating equipment reliability strategy and related programs and processes are consistently applied. • Improve run time by effective use of reliability tools, such as, FMEA, RCFA, MTBF, Predictive and Proactive maintenance, spare part's availability, QA/QC, and Cold-Eye reviews. • Upgrades and modifications (pumps, motors, mechanical seals, vibration monitoring, lube oil, etc.) • Engineering support for on-stream monitoring, trouble-shooting and unplanned shutdown decision-making. • Development and update of inspection/overhaul/repair plans, detailed work scope, and funding. • Support re-commissioning including performance testing to ascertain the success of the overhaul/repair. • Document and manage changes made to rotating equipment via the MOC process. • Provide technical input for rotating equipment related projects (Design review, constructability review, 3D model review, HAZOP/LOPA sessions, Risk Assessments (what-if, etc.)) • Support Front End Loading on projects (Statement of requirements, basis of design, drawings, data sheets, calculations, interpretation of technical practices, deviations, concessions, bid evaluation, etc.) • Support installation and commissioning on projects review of pump startup, operating and shutdown procedures. • Continuously identify areas of improvement and ensure plans are in place to address gaps. • Review and update rotating equipment related site technical practices. • Maintain a database of rotating equipment inventory, current condition, and repair history.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Education:

Bachelor of Science Engineering Degree, Engineering

Essential Criteria:

Minimum of 5 years’ rotating equipment engineering experience with a pipeline operator, petrochemical / refining industry or power (utility) industry.

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications:

Oil and gas experience

Pipeline operations experience

API and ASME Specification

Knowledge of other pipeline components

Professional engineer

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.