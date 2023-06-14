Rotating Equipment Engineer

The Rotator Equipment Engineer will be responsible for providing Rotating Equipment expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection, and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. This role is part of the BP Trinidad & Tobago Engineering Team responsible for implementing and assessing the region’s Rotating Equipment Strategy.
You will provide insight to maximize uptime and reduce business losses associated with topsides plant and equipment through creation and deployment of safe, reliable, efficient plans of rotating equipment maintenance. You will also:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
