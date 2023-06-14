Rotating Equipment Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Rotator Equipment Engineer will be responsible for providing Rotating Equipment expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection, and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. This role is part of the BP Trinidad & Tobago Engineering Team responsible for implementing and assessing the region’s Rotating Equipment Strategy.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Education and Experience:

A Mechanical or Rotating Engineering Degree

At least 7 years Rotating Equipment experience on a range of equipment including Gas Turbines, Centrifugal Compressors, Dry Gas Seals, Mechanical Seals, Centrifugal Pumps, Reciprocating Pumps, Pressure Vessels, Piping, Vibration Measurement and Analysis

Key Accountabilities:

You will provide insight to maximize uptime and reduce business losses associated with topsides plant and equipment through creation and deployment of safe, reliable, efficient plans of rotating equipment maintenance. You will also:

Implement condition monitoring and technologies and analyze results

Support the regional rotating equipment annual and multi-year plan, and provide feedback to regional and global strategy

Oversee and drive implementation of plan and drives performance improvement by KPI's

Decide on coordination and integration of delivery from BP and external provider

Perform performance management of team and vendors

Perform root cause failure analysis and recommend corrective actions

Propose technical roadmap to Inherently Reliable Facilities ( IRF )

Perform consistent implementation of mechanical condition monitoring systems across the field

Day to day condition / performance monitoring and optimization of rotating equipment to deliver safe, reliable, compliant and low carbon operations.

Surveillance & monitoring of Rotating Equipment parameters to understand health and performance, identify weak signals, operating limit excursions, vulnerabilities/anomalies and optimization

E-log, Basic care exceptions, lube oil reports, first line vibrations data analysis and alarms review and management on key rotating equipment

Provide early events notification to the PDU by monitoring and using descriptive and predictive analytics

Develop, use, deploy and maintain models and data analysis to optimize Rotating Equipment performance. Provide recommendations to PDU for action

Develop and track equipment KPIs such as runtime, availability, reliability and capture cause codes for downtime event analysis.

Feedback surveillance and monitoring insights to bp Solutions/PSU for input into generic/specific equipment strategies

Analysis of initiating events due to excursions, production and carbon deviations (in collaboration with PMU teams and vendors as appropriate) and provide insights to PDU.

Provide data insights and data analytics for initial 5 whys and RCFA investigations as required.

Contribute to technical validation of production optimization opportunities.

Periodic interactions with Condition monitoring vendors and key equipment OEMs

Optimize maintenance with focus on attaining compliance targets for all Safety Critical Equipment.

Create information from data and feedback to optimize Maintenance Strategy.

Ensure all activities undertaken are in compliance with BP and regulatory HSSE standards

Deliver main equipment overhauls against agreed plan.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



