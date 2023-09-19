Job summary

We are looking to hire a Rotating Equipment Engineer who would provide technical advice and support with resolving, maintenance and root cause failure analysis direction across different major machinery types – Turbines, Compressors, Pumps and Engines across the regional fleet! Our future colleague will be self-motivated and capable of working independently and contribute as part of a wider team! In this role, you will boost continuous improvement to reduce the cost of equipment ownership, associated production deferrals, supporting the reliability team with failure investigations, RCF analysis, work preparation and execution (by exception) in case of break down. Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

We are looking to hire a Rotating Equipment Engineer who would provide technical advice and support with resolving, maintenance and root cause failure analysis direction across different major machinery types – Turbines, Compressors, Pumps and Engines across the regional fleet!Our future colleague will be self-motivated and capable of working independently and contribute as part of a wider team! In this role, you will boost continuous improvement to reduce the cost of equipment ownership, associated production deferrals, supporting the reliability team with failure investigations, RCF analysis, work preparation and execution (by exception) in case of break down.Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.



Job Description:



We expect you to:

Provide engineering technical support to regional, facility and site Operations teams.

Provide guidance on Condition Monitoring of RE for designated facilities in conjunction with others. Understand and report on equipment health, integrity and performance. Identify, recommend and implement corrective actions.

Drive vendor performance through effective engagement, priority alignment and provision of objective feedback, including the raising of Non-Conformance reports where appropriate. Perform routine engineering calculations in support of facility operations.

Recommend technical change for RE for operating facilities in line with improvement opportunities, ensuring all change is managed and risk-assessed appropriately. Drive continuous improvement through identification and effective management of RE vulnerabilities.

Support development and implementation of standardized operating and maintenance practices and tools for RE, including sharing bp standards and cross-industry findings.

Ensure compliance with relevant bp practices, industry codes and regulatory requirements including internal and external verification. Participate in, or lead incident and technical investigations the need arises, including communication of lessons learned to all levels.

Guide development, selection, implementation, maintenance and operation of machinery technology taking into account strategic alignment, regulatory compliance and cost.

Commit to personal professional development and that of others, e.g. technicians, through training, mentoring and proficiency management.



We believe the ideal candidate should have:

Rotating equipment experience in oil and gas operations, or with equipment manufacturer/service provider. Over 6 years of proven experience covering theory and practical application.

Degree qualification, preferably in mechanical engineering.

Multi-disciplinary work experience that has delivered demonstrated reliability and business improvements. Detailed understanding of gas turbines, centrifugal compressors, pumps, diesel engines and their support systems and ancillaries.

Outstanding communication skills, both verbal and in written, readily able to adapt style to target audience. Innovative approach, with a bias for action and a focus for delivery, striving to implement practical, value-adding solutions.



Desirable criteria:

Chartered or Professional Engineer Certification. Familiarity with relevant country and international legislation, codes and standards Demonstrable experience of RCFA investigation techniques to identify true root cause. Good general IT knowledge and skills.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.