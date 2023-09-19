We are looking to hire a Rotating Equipment Engineer who would provide technical advice and support with resolving, maintenance and root cause failure analysis direction across different major machinery types – Turbines, Compressors, Pumps and Engines across the regional fleet! Our future colleague will be self-motivated and capable of working independently and contribute as part of a wider team! In this role, you will boost continuous improvement to reduce the cost of equipment ownership, associated production deferrals, supporting the reliability team with failure investigations, RCF analysis, work preparation and execution (by exception) in case of break down. Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only.
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
We are looking to hire a Rotating Equipment Engineer who would provide technical advice and support with resolving, maintenance and root cause failure analysis direction across different major machinery types – Turbines, Compressors, Pumps and Engines across the regional fleet!
Job Summary:
Job Description:
We expect you to:
We believe the ideal candidate should have:
Desirable criteria:
Chartered or Professional Engineer Certification. Familiarity with relevant country and international legislation, codes and standards Demonstrable experience of RCFA investigation techniques to identify true root cause. Good general IT knowledge and skills.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.