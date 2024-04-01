Rotating Equipment Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Provide REE expertise to other teams by performing and reviewing complex or non-routine calculations and analyses.

Provide REE expertise to Management of Changes (MoCs) and brownfield projects.

Provide REE expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes (including MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability studies, Bow-ties)

Provide REE expertise in performing incident investigations and defect investigations

Provide REE expertise to Turnaround (TAR) teams in the execution phase of TARs.

Develop and update the technical content of Equipment Maintenance Strategies based on equipment performance and develop lessons learned for all operating regions.

Perform reliability analysis for rotating equipment using surveillance, maintenance, and condition monitoring data along with trending performance metrics.

Have knowledge and deliver critical equipment repair procedures and sparing strategies.

Provide REE expertise in support of critical machinery preservation.

Work collaboratively in multi discipline teams and where appropriate take the lead on resolution of complex technical issues where the dominant component is rotating equipment.

Record relevant learnings in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities and share across bp operating sites and where applicable escalate all high priority lessons.

Development good working relationships with the critical rotating equipment vendors to aid delivery of improvements within the operating regions.

Provide Rotating Equipment technical consultancy to Productions & Operations sites and projects.

Bring educational knowledge from having acquired a degree or equivalent experience in Mechanical Engineering or a related subject area, as well as having achieved Chartered or Professional Engineer status or recent evidence of you working towards this status.

Have experience and a good technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, reliability and operations of rotating equipment in oil & gas processing facilities



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.