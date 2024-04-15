Rotating Equipment Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field, which is estimated to contain more than 15tcf of recoverable gas resources and have 30-years production potential.

This role offers an excellent opportunity to work on GTA Phase 1, a development that is not only significant for bp, but also our host governments and partners.

You will be responsible for providing senior machinery engineering expertise and judgment in service of the assets. Based in the facilities support squad passionate about providing direction on maintenance, inspection, and monitoring of range of machinery types. Interacting with the other disciplines and wider teams to systemically resolve problems and apply sophisticated engineering judgement to deliver pragmatic solutions passionate about risk management, operating efficiency and defect elimination!

Prior to the project start-up in 2024 the role will include Operational Readiness accountabilities where you will provide technical leadership and verification of the project scope and deliver operational readiness to set the region up for a successful start-up and stay up. Under the agile construct you will report into the Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Team Lead and be working on a day-to-day basis in the Facilities squad.

Accountabilities:

Providing Senior Rotating Equipment engineering expertise by performing and reviewing sophisticated, or non-routine machinery engineering calculations and analyses related to static equipment failure modes.

Providing discipline expertise to: management of changes, brownfield projects and modifications; this will include supporting activities which involve regulatory compliance, deviations from technical practice/specifications, design reviews, procurement support for sophisticated packages, life cycle operability, category management and supplier quality management activities

Providing team with expertise to hazard identification and risk assessment processes, including performing incident investigations (IRIS) and defect investigations (OPTIMA)

Updating the team with technical content of Equipment Strategies based on equipment performance feedback and perform periodic review of the maintenance management system and Operator Workbench efficiency

Performing reliability analysis for mechanical equipment using surveillance, maintenance and condition monitoring data, and trends performance metrics

Providing senior discipline expertise to delivery of regional actions; lead on resolution of multi-discipline

Reviewing and verifying project documents and participating in project related activities, identifying any risks and vulnerabilities.

Reviewing management of change relating to mechanical equipment to make sure the impact to operations and region team members is accurately represented.

Being responsible for technical review of operating, maintenance, commissioning and start-up procedures for mechanical team.

Develop, review and give technical approval for Rotating Equipment operations documentation requiring operations and engineering input

Supporting the maintenance build activity, including reviewing and approving mechanical generic and specific equipment strategies, spares reviews, involvement in failure mode analysis reviews and making sure that the inspection, testing, maintenance and condition monitoring tasks in the maintenance management system and Operator Workbench are aligned with the technical intent of equipment strategies

Developing site and regional processes and procedures for the operate phase

Essential Education and Requirements:

You will have a minimum of a BEng in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

Strong preference to be a Chartered Engineer

Extensive relevant proven experience in Operations or Major Projects

Experience and deep technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of rotating equipment in oil & gas processing facilities.

Knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to rotating equipment, and validated ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for rotating equipment

Knowledge of process safety and risk management, leading RCFAs

Proficiency in English language

Desirable criteria:

Experience of handling risks, vulnerabilities and failures, including root cause failure analysis working using agile principles and tools.

Level of knowledge of the static mechanical equipment associated with rotating machinery packages

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.