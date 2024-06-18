Rotating Equipment Engineer - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Provision of rotating equipment engineering (REE) expertise and judgment in service of the global programs, brownfield site projects and assets, working closely with Central teams , offshore and onshore facilities regional squads and equipment suppliers to ensure efficient handover of all issues that require discipline engineering input. Ensure pragmatic solutions are implemented for management of risk, production efficiency improvement, maintenance, defect elimination and engineering standardization in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations.
What you will deliver
Execute REE engineering work in line with their squad backlog to deliver business value in line with the standards and processes set by their discipline
Safely implement activities under the Squad lead’s direction and using discipline standards/processes
Maintain health of REE technical barriers, delivers high quality technical work and support to the wider business
Engages and supports the wider REE discipline network with initiatives and sharing of lessons learned and best practice
Support innovation within the REE discipline for bp’s new strategy and aims
Support the standardization of REE hardware solutions through the business and ensure standardized practices are maintained
Records relevant REE learnings in shared learning systems, incorporates into local activities and escalates high priority lessons
Provide REE technical input to bid evaluations and supplier qualifications
Collaborate closely with supplier engineering teams to provide REE technical support
Develops and updates the REE technical content of Rotating Equipment health tracking tools
Assessment of REE supplier notification bulletins and management of compliance for rotating equipment across bp
Deliver technical specifications, datasheets and agreed comments and exceptions for rotating equipment packages
What you will need to be successful
Must have educational qualifications:
Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
Must have certifications:
NA
Preferred education/certifications:
Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent
Minimum years of relevant experience:
8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/refining/chemical or equivalent
Total years of experience:
8-12 Years
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):
Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, and operation of RE (pumps, compressors, turbines) in oil & gas processing facilities
Good knowledge of governing codes, industry standards and local regulations relevant to REE
Proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for rotating equipment
Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):
Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery
A proven record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management
Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally
Experience with rotating equipment design, diagnostics, troubleshooting and repair
Experience in working with OEMs and vendors on rotating equipment
Experience with rotating equipment condition monitoring (oil, coolant, grease and vibration) methods
Familiarity with RE overhauls and repairs
You will work with
Production & Refining Teams:
Global Hardware Solutions
Multi-discipline Central and Asset Teams
Operations & Maintenance personnel
Project teams
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Life & health insurance, medical care package
Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room
Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
% travel requirements
10%
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines
