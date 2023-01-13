Site traffic information and cookies

Rotating Equipment Engineer (m,f,d)

  • Location Germany - Lower Saxony - Lingen
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141191BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

to join our team in Lingen or Gelsenkirchen (Germany)

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

  • Providing REE expertise to other teams, Management of Changes (MoCs) and brownfield projects, hazard identification and risk assessment processes (including MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability studies, Bow-ties) as well as in performing incident investigations and defect investigations
  • Offering REE expertise to Turnaround (TAR) teams in the execution phase of TARs
  • Developing and updating the technical content of Equipment Maintenance Strategies
  • Performing reliability analysis for rotating equipment
  • Working collaboratively in multi discipline teams and where appropriate taking the lead on resolution of complex technical issues of rotating equipment
  • Recording relevant learnings in shared learning systems and sharing across bp operating sites
  • Developing good working relationships with the critical rotating equipment vendors to aid delivery of improvements within the operating regions
  • Providing Rotating Equipment technical consultancy to Productions & Operations sites and projects
Our requirements:
  • Degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related discipline (master, diploma or comparable qualification)
  • At least five years of engineering or manufacturing experience, preferably related to a refinery or chemical plant, particularly in relation to the application of applicable regulations, industry standards and rotating equipment codes
  • Experience and good technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, reliability and operation of rotating machinery in oil and gas processing plants is an advantage
  • Strong communication skills and good written and spoken German and English skills
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

