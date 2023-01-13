Rotating Equipment Engineer (m,f,d)

Job summary

to join our team in Lingen or Gelsenkirchen (Germany)



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Providing REE expertise to other teams, Management of Changes (MoCs) and brownfield projects, hazard identification and risk assessment processes (including MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability studies, Bow-ties) as well as in performing incident investigations and defect investigations

Offering REE expertise to Turnaround (TAR) teams in the execution phase of TARs

Developing and updating the technical content of Equipment Maintenance Strategies

Performing reliability analysis for rotating equipment

Working collaboratively in multi discipline teams and where appropriate taking the lead on resolution of complex technical issues of rotating equipment

Recording relevant learnings in shared learning systems and sharing across bp operating sites

Developing good working relationships with the critical rotating equipment vendors to aid delivery of improvements within the operating regions

Providing Rotating Equipment technical consultancy to Productions & Operations sites and projects

Degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related discipline (master, diploma or comparable qualification)

At least five years of engineering or manufacturing experience, preferably related to a refinery or chemical plant, particularly in relation to the application of applicable regulations, industry standards and rotating equipment codes

Experience and good technical understanding of engineering, maintenance, reliability and operation of rotating machinery in oil and gas processing plants is an advantage

Strong communication skills and good written and spoken German and English skills