Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver Mechanical engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver Mechanical engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



Job Description:

Rotating&Mechanical Engineering Superintendent



In this role you will be:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver Static, Rotating, Civil and Mechanical engineering services through provision of technical expertise, and recommendation of technical pragmatic solutions

Leads and manages the team of professional, ensuring the appropriate knowledge, structures, tools and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence.

Manages the team's delivery of Static, Rotating, Civil and Mechanical quality engineering support for safe and compliant operations whilst maximizing operating availability. Provides hands-on and pro-active engineering expertise during both day/day operations as well as during TARs, breakdowns and outages.

Provides quality discipline engineering resource and support to relevant refinery squads as appropriate.

Defines, monitors and owns discipline related PM02 work order planning and maintains working knowledge of codes, technical practices and regulations relevant to Static, rotating, Mechanical and civil engineering

Identifies and coordinates the need for, and provision of, technical advice as input to Management of Change (MoC), ensuring appropriate assessment of the risks/opportunities of the proposed change.

Liaises with bp Solutions engineering and I&E engineering on all discipline related issues

Coordinates, monitors and progresses locally initiated 3rd party engineering studies where appropriated.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.



In this role we have the following requirements:

Master's degree in engineering (mechanical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering or equivalent)

At least 7 years of practical professional experience in refinery or petrochemical industry

Good communication skills, confident attitude and assertiveness

Conceptual thinking skills and independent way of working

Good knowledge of MS Office

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.





Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.