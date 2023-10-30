Entity:Production & Operations
Responsible for performing Mechanical Technician duties associated with Operations or Projects, whether onshore or offshore. Also, responsible for the mechanical maintenance of the facilities equipment including leading the day to day planning and execution of all Mechanical activities.
Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij net zoals bp in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken? Kom bij ons aan de slag en maak het verschil als:
Rotating Technician
Als Rotating Technician maak jij het verschil bij bp door het uitvoeren van reparaties en het onderhoud aan en het verbeteren van onze rotating equipment. Dit doe je in overeenstemming met de normen met betrekking tot veiligheid, kwaliteit en planning.
Wat ga jij doen:
Wat breng jij mee:
Wat krijg jij er voor terug:
Interesse?
Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Mocht je problemen ervaren tijdens het sollicitatieproces en het aanmaken van een account via onze website. Stuur dan je sollicitatie naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres of bel hem even op onderstaand nummer.
Mart Grootenboer
Corporate recruiter
📞:+316 517 696 33
📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
