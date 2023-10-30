This role is not eligible for relocation

Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij net zoals bp in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken? Kom bij ons aan de slag en maak het verschil als:

Rotating Technician

Als Rotating Technician maak jij het verschil bij bp door het uitvoeren van reparaties en het onderhoud aan en het verbeteren van onze rotating equipment. Dit doe je in overeenstemming met de normen met betrekking tot veiligheid, kwaliteit en planning.



Wat ga jij doen:

Verantwoordelijk voor de onafhankelijke organisatie en uitvoering van reparaties en onderhoud van de rotating equipment volgens het afgesproken weekplan op dagelijkse basis.

Zorgt ervoor dat reparaties en onderhoud binnen het opgegeven vereiste tijdsbestek worden voltooid.

Specificeert de benodigde materialen en gereedschappen voor werkzaamheden voor en in overleg met de Asset Planner.

Analyseert de oorzaak van defecten aan de rotating equipment en maakt scope/projectplan.

Geeft advies en doet verbetervoorstellen aan de Assets met betrekking tot probleemoplossing en proces beheer.

Begeleidt / ondersteunt collega-technici en contractors

Neemt deel aan het call-out systeem van de raffinaderij en handelt onafhankelijk bij callouts.

Wat breng jij mee:

MBO diploma (niveau 3 of 4) richting Werktuigbouwkunde;

Atex Basis & VCA Basis Certificaat is een pré;

Bij voorkeur relevante werkervaring in de (petro-) chemische industrie, maar ook schoolverlaters nodigen wij van harte uit te solliciteren;

Ervaring met Word, Excel en andere programma’s zoals SAP of vergelijkbare Maintenance Management Informatie Systemen is een pré;

Kennis van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal, Duits is een pré;

Jij bent gedreven, proactief en de juiste teamspirit;

Jij kan goede werken onder tijdsdruk.

Wat krijg jij er voor terug:

Uitstekend salaris

13e & 14e maand

Een dagdienst functie waarin flexibel werken in overleg mogelijk is

Uitdagend werk met veel verantwoordelijkheid

Een positieve sfeer waarin veel wordt gelachen en humor belangrijk is

Een veilige werksfeer & cultuur

Een inclusieve cultuur waar er wordt gezorgd voor elkaar en met elkaar werkt aan het doel

Stabiliteit & zekerheid onder andere door voldoende opleiding- en doorgroeimogelijkheden

Interesse?

Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Mocht je problemen ervaren tijdens het sollicitatieproces en het aanmaken van een account via onze website. Stuur dan je sollicitatie naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres of bel hem even op onderstaand nummer.

Mart Grootenboer

Corporate recruiter

📞:+316 517 696 33

📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com

Aanvullende informatie:

Een aanstellingskeuring en persoonlijke profiel analyse maken deel uit van de selectieprocedure.

Werkzaamheden worden verricht in de dagdienst, flexibel werken is in overleg mogelijk.

Voor aanvang indiensttreding is vereist:

Een kopie van een geldig identiteitsbewijs en indien van toepassing een kopie van je verblijfsvergunning;

Een Verklaring Omtrent Gedrag;

Een kopie van de geldige diploma’s zoals vermeld in het CV.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



