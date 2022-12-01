Rotating & Mechanical Engineering Superintendent

As the Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Engineering Superintendent at the Cherry Point Refinery, you will develop and manage the capability of the site’s Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Machinery Engineering team in conjunction with its associated equipment. In this role you will balance team safety, workload and development for those respective disciplines.
The Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Superintendent is responsible for the effectiveness of the static equipment and machinery engineering disciplines, condition monitoring program, asset health monitoring, long term machinery investment plan, associated turnaround repair plans and maintenance repair strategies. You will act as a cross-functional advocate for best practices in the selection, implementation, operation, and maintenance of both fixed and rotating equipment asset base to ensure that safety and environmental regulations, production, and optimization objectives are met. The static equipment base includes: pressure vessels, piping, fired heaters, exchangers, tanks and jetty’s. The machinery asset base includes all compressors, pumps, gearboxes, fans and associated lubrication systems. The Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Superintendent ensures that all routine maintenance, turnaround and project work is performed following the best Industry and BP Engineering Technical Practices (ETPs) and Site Technical Practices (STPs), which satisfy the integrity management requirements of the business and are appropriate for the nature of the refining industry. The Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Superintendent will oversee ~5 machinery engineers, 10 mechanical/static equipment engineers and 1 civil structural engineer. The collective team has various backgrounds and experience ranging from college graduate to subject matter expert.
This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.
Key Accountabilities:
Required: Successful candidate must have a TWIC card on their first day of employment. More information can be found on the TSA website: https://twicprogram.tsa.dhs.gov/TWICWebApp/
