Rotating & Mechanical Engineering Superintendent

Job summary

As the Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Engineering Superintendent at the Cherry Point Refinery, you will develop and manage the capability of the site’s Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Machinery Engineering team in conjunction with its associated equipment. In this role you will balance team safety, workload and development for those respective disciplines.

The Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Superintendent is responsible for the effectiveness of the static equipment and machinery engineering disciplines, condition monitoring program, asset health monitoring, long term machinery investment plan, associated turnaround repair plans and maintenance repair strategies. You will act as a cross-functional advocate for best practices in the selection, implementation, operation, and maintenance of both fixed and rotating equipment asset base to ensure that safety and environmental regulations, production, and optimization objectives are met. The static equipment base includes: pressure vessels, piping, fired heaters, exchangers, tanks and jetty’s. The machinery asset base includes all compressors, pumps, gearboxes, fans and associated lubrication systems. The Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Superintendent ensures that all routine maintenance, turnaround and project work is performed following the best Industry and BP Engineering Technical Practices (ETPs) and Site Technical Practices (STPs), which satisfy the integrity management requirements of the business and are appropriate for the nature of the refining industry. The Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Superintendent will oversee ~5 machinery engineers, 10 mechanical/static equipment engineers and 1 civil structural engineer. The collective team has various backgrounds and experience ranging from college graduate to subject matter expert.

This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

Leadership:

Key member of the site’s Engineering and Technical Services Team.

Lead a team of 12 to 16 Mechanical and Civil Engineers

Willingness to build teamwork within a working group of peers and colleagues.

Attract, develop and retain Mechanical and Civil Engineering talent.

Participates, as required, in the Management of Change (MOC) process.

Develops and manages team budget when appropriate.

Actively participates in BP technical networks, BP communities of interest and industry forums including API.

Safety:

Responsible for health, safety and environmental performance and awareness in area of responsibility to achieve our goals of no accidents, no harm to people and no harm to the environment.

Participates in all applicable refinery safety programs.

Accomplishes work in compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Leads safety culture for direct reports through example and participation.

Understands and is compliant with all Control of Work (CoW) and Process Safety policies and procedures.

Technical Aptitude:

Enforces adherence to codes, standards, and specifications in the inspection, repair, alteration, design, and construction of refinery equipment.

Drives innovation through the application of technology.

Ensures the appropriate troubleshooting analysis, failure analysis and technical solutions are employed.

Leads or supports Root Cause Investigations (RCA) and near misses through systematic process.

Maintains a clean, safe work site and ensures adequate housekeeping.

Provides the primary focus on Proactive Maintenance and reliability for the plant’s static equipment, rotating equipment and systems.

Provides technical support to the Operations, Maintenance, Process and Project teams.

Provides technical input in determining priority of equipment repairs.

Assists Turnaround planning with scope development, and identification of critical activities in areas of expertise.

Assists in training craft technicians in area of expertise and directs critical activities requiring special expertise.

Assists planning in determining the detailed scope of work, estimate, and bill of materials.

Assists in preparing, reviewing and approving machinery related bids.

Responsible for creating and maintaining accurate, up-to-date equipment records, including baseline data.

Analyzes equipment monitoring data and develops appropriate response to reliability/operating problems.

Assists in verifying correct parts are being used and assessing whether used parts are repairable.

Education:

Required: Bachelor's Degree in Engineering

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering Preferred: Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Equivalent.

Experience:

Required: Minimum 15 plus years in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent. Experience supporting maintenance, reliability, process or project engineering is essential.

Minimum 15 plus years in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent. Experience supporting maintenance, reliability, process or project engineering is essential. Preferred: Oil and Gas Experience

Other Criteria:

Professional Engineering License, Bentley Nevada System 1 Training and Certifications or knowledge of API 510, API 570 and API 653.

Required: Successful candidate must have a TWIC card on their first day of employment. More information can be found on the TSA website: https://twicprogram.tsa.dhs.gov/TWICWebApp/

