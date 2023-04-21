Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver Mechanical engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

Rotating&Mechanical Engineering Superintendent



In this role you will be:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver Static, Rotating, Civil and Mechanical engineering services through provision of technical expertise, and recommendation of technical pragmatic solutions

Leads and manages the team of professional, ensuring the appropriate knowledge, structures, tools and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence.

Manages the team's delivery of Static, Rotating, Civil and Mechanical quality engineering support for safe and compliant operations whilst maximizing operating availability. Provides hands-on and pro-active engineering expertise during both day/day operations as well as during TARs, breakdowns and outages.

Provides quality discipline engineering resource and support to relevant refinery squads as appropriate.

Defines, monitors and owns discipline related PM02 work order planning and maintains working knowledge of codes, technical practices and regulations relevant to Static, rotating, Mechanical and civil engineering

Identifies and coordinates the need for, and provision of, technical advice as input to Management of Change (MoC), ensuring appropriate assessment of the risks/opportunities of the proposed change.

Liaises with bp Solutions engineering and I&E engineering on all discipline related issues

Coordinates, monitors and progresses locally initiated 3 rd party engineering studies where appropriated.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

In this role we have the following requirements:

Master's degree in engineering (mechanical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering or equivalent)

At least 7 years of practical professional experience in refinery or petrochemical industry

Good communication skills, confident attitude and assertiveness

Conceptual thinking skills and independent way of working

Good knowledge of MS Office