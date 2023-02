Yes - up to 10%

Join our Finance - Procurement Team and advance your career as a



Rotterdam Refinery Site Procurement Manager

In this role You will:

Act as primary Procurement interface with the asset business teams, sitting on the Site leadership team; ensure customers are satisfied with their procurement service and understand its value and impact on their business

Be responsible for ensuring Procurement shows up as one team with the customer while leading an agile Refining Procurement team

Own relationships with key regional and/or local suppliers

Provide performance feedback and expectations to Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), category teams and GBS to ensure performance of the function

Lead asset demand planning activity, synthesizing business needs cross-category

Challenge Site planning quality and timeliness to ensure good work products

Provide regional and/or local business, supplier and demand insight to category teams to inform future category and sourcing strategy development

Lead supplier performance management and compliance program including supplier planning, target setting and holding key meetings

Participate in Global Category Management driven by Demand Planning and strategic setting of goals

Lead site Procurement team to fulfil site business needs and implement global/regional category strategies effectively, localizing category strategies as required, whilst ensuring the safety, reliability and quality of all Procurement activities on site

Coordinate agile Category Activities at the site, leveraging agile and category teams, to ensure maximum effectiveness of functional excellence

Ensure the timeliness and quality of sourcing and contracting

Manage the delivery interface with services provided out of the GBS organization, ensuring that the service delivered meets the requirements of business and Procurement stakeholders, and meets the requirements of safe, compliant and reliable operations

Perform planning for contract management; lead all contract management activities including handover from Sourcing, change negotiation, localization, on-boarding contract holders and suppliers, contract implementation, disputes and claims, close-out and exit, and compliance management.

Coordinate break-in support for short wavelength sourcing, contracting and negotiating

Drive value delivery from compliance and demand management focus

Encourage step out supplier performance and supplier innovation effective management

Lead and support implementation of OMS 2.5 improve activities to ensure improved ways of working with contractors

Partner with the business in planning efforts for Turnaround (TAR)/ projects and manage TAR execution

Ensure seamless execution of Procurement milestones within TCP/PCP

Coordinate and lead Procurement team response to emergency outages or incidents, as required

Ensure proper procurement resourcing to support safe, compliant, reliable operations

Lead all Procurement team resources within the asset, in support of establishing a single, united Procurement team

Be pro-actively involved in important above-site functions (e.g. Networks, Associations, etc.)

Assure the HSSE and OMS requirements for employees as well as suppliers

Observe the the BP Code of Conduct including a suitable monitoring of the supplier portfolio; role model and coach for employees in the practical implementation of flawless ethical behavior.

What You will need to be successful:



• University or technical college degree in economics or a comparable degree program required

Professional Procurement accreditation such as CPM, CIPS, APICS, ILDM is desirable ​​​​​​

​​​​​​ Proficiency both in English and Dutch