Route-to-Market Lead – ASPAC PU

To develop PU Route-to-Market (RTM) strategies, required standards, processes, tools, programmes and capabilities to implement effectively and deliver significant and sustainable long-term growth.To develop and roll out RTM innovations and creative projects with the emerging dynamics in the markets to address the challenges and opportunities for RTM and distribution model.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Key Accountabilities:Develop RTM/Distribution strategy with detailed spending and resourcing plans and strategic priorities for multiple markets under the PU, to achieve significant long- term profit impact on the business.Nurture collaborative relationships with the sales teams of each market to ensure delivery of agreed RTM programme through effective planning and organizing of the workstreams and processes.Develop and manage the portfolio of RTM across sales channels. Monitor and digest new business trends , insights and incorporate into new sales platforms and potential new distribution models to fit for the future trends.Build a strong RTM team with enduring capabilities such as world class Distributor Management capability, managing 3rd party agencies, etc. and continuously improve the team efficiency through optimizing related working processes.Manages strategic relationship with external partners through technical/professional forums and alliances. Represent the local markets in global distributor excellence network to contribute insights and best practices.Develop and implement a systematic approach to solve complex issues and manage risks through embedding of bp E&C and OMS elements, as well as other bp policies and guidelines appropriately.“Develop a framework and relevant KPIs (eg. Universe, Coverage,etc) per, Productivity, manpower intensity etc) per market to assess and track health of the distribution channels”.Planning of the team resource and deployment of the approved resource.Setting team targets within bp guidelines.ExperienceBusiness experience and solid insight in sales or distributor management in multinational company.Significant business experience in Channel Management with a strong track record of delivery in both strategic and operational roles.Experience in E Commerce channels; D2C desirable.Skills & Competencies Track record of effective leadership – of teams and / or networks - with necessary credibility to influence the sales, marketing, operations, supply chain and other stakeholders.In depth knowledge of business planning.EducationDegree or equivalent professional qualification(s) is a must.Higher degrees or MBA is desirable.(#LI-Onsite)



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



