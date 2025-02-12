Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. And it starts with you.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

S2C Excellence Lead

FBT Procurement Sourcing to Contracting (S2C) partners with various teams such as Finance Procurement, GPO (Global Process Owner), Transformation teams to build, operate and improve common processes for sourcing to contracting activities, drive standardization and create a seamless delivery of end-to-end activity.

In this role You will:

Be the operational intermediary to provide inputs / work with GPO and transformation teams to drive process standardization and digitalization improvement.

Support the GPO to embed and reinforce the standardized processes and ways of working across the S2C teams.

Make available, communicate and ensure the reliability of reference documentation for end-to-end sourcing to contracting processes and activities to the S2C teams.

Identify, define, propose, and design improvement opportunities for the Sourcing to Contracting processes, systems and activities to achieve efficiencies in line with the annual targets.

Work closely with the Risk and Compliance team to strengthen the controls framework and reinforce the right approach and behaviour across the S2C teams.

Plan, implement, monitor and report assigned projects/ initiatives to ensure timely delivery and meets the expected benefits and objectives.

Intermediary between S2C operation teams, Risk and Compliance, and Business/Corporate SMEs

Project plan including timeline, risk and issue management,

Scheduling partner meetings and facilitating communications between project manager and partners throughout the project lifecycle

Timely updates and reporting to collaborators and delivery partners

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Minimum 5+ years in procurement experience, including sourcing and/or contracting

An end-to-end perspective (from planning, implementing, maintaining to continuous improvement and documentation)

Critical thinking and good analytical skills and proven affinity for IT systems

Strong understanding of Sourcing to Contracting processes, and systems (e.g. Ariba)

Solid understanding and proven application of project management methodologies (e.g. Agile)

Self-starter, able to lean on experience and capabilities to deliver best-in-class procurement excellence for designated operational assets, categories, and suppliers

Genuine passion for positively influencing the shape of an evolving Procurement team

Strong collaborator management and relationship skills, Ability to manage mutually beneficial relationships, working with multiple collaborators to balance objectives

Ability for interdisciplinary team work and project management capabilities

Strong ability to work flexibly and adapt to constantly evolving demands and priorities

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



