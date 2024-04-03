S2C Excellence Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

About the company:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet! We have an ambitious ambition - be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero!

Creating a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our global business services (GBS) centre in Kuala Lumpur is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe.

Key Accountabilities:

The role supports delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness across the end-to-end Procurement processes.

Acts as the Product Owner of procurement digital products, accountable for building enduring digital solutions that meet business needs.

Works with users to capture requirements, converts these into user stories, builds a strong benefit case for the product and ensures ongoing alignment through to delivery of objectives.

Leads an agile process excellence team passionate about transformation, continuous improvement and innovation, a team which is accountable for process specialization, end-to-end delivery performance.

Encourages, coaches and partners with business partners, development teams, business product owners and potentially 3rd party vendors to define roadmap to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture.

Works globally with the GPO (Global Process Owner) to drive the transformation and continuous improvement agenda and compliance to process standards. Ensuring efficient working capital management through paying what we owe in the most efficient manner and paying according to agreed terms and accurate cash outflow forecasting.

Cultivates continuous improvement attitude in the procurement community.

Drives process standardisation across the S2C process across a sophisticated system landscape (e.g. SAP, Ariba, Fieldglass, JDE, Salesforce, CLM) with different workflows, integrating with other tools as appropriate.

Ensures compliance to relevant policies that may differ from country to country whenever possible, failing which may result in a negative impact on BP.

Liaises with vendors in different time zones, requiring meticulous coordination between teams.

Portfolio management

Leads a portfolio of projects in support of GBS Procurement strategic initiatives, risk, controls, promote deployments, Source to Pay process and sustain initiatives to ensure successful delivery of scope, schedule, cost and quality criteria.

Ensures projects and initiatives are run to the scope signed off by the GBS Procurement Leadership, and relevant Project Management & Governance groups.

Ensures Portfolio schedule integration, optimizing activity sequencing, accurately schedule and track plan reporting to assure timely delivery.

Establishes and maintain systematic cross-functional integration between swim lanes.

Leads resource optimisation to assure constraints are identified and minimized or mitigated with appropriate actions.

Accelerator Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements progressive solutions that tackle our most ambitious and sophisticated problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, handling risks, communicating, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviours and mentalities.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both adopting agile principles and actively championing agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analysing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Key Requirements:

Minimum of 8 – 10 years of experience leading a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes.

Direct agile and transformation management experience including best practices, driving innovation, continuous improvement, technologies, processes, procedures and tools.

Leading projects to ensure that they are well defined and completed within scope, schedule and budget.

Understanding of business or functional area Procurement supports – this includes strategy, market, challenges and processes.

Engaging and collaborative way of working.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.