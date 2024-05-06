S2C Excellence Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our global business services (GBS) centre in Kuala Lumpur is here to do. To put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe!

What You will Do

The role will support the exciting delivery of BP business and functional strategies by driving efficiency and effectiveness Procurement Source-to-contract (S2C) process.

This role will be a People Manager role and Product Owner of Supplier Lifecycle Management.

You will be accountable to develop user stories and build the strong benefit case for the product and ensure project alignment through the delivery to ensure objectives of the product development is met.

To own an agile process excellence team, passionate about transformation, continuous improvement and innovation, that will encompass process specialization, end to end delivery performance - focusing on disruptive transformation to resolve a problem and deliver an outcome.

Inspire, coach, and partner with business partners, development teams, business product owners and potentially 3rd party vendors to define roadmap to deliver outcomes whilst ensuring an inclusive culture

Partner with the wider procurement organization to ensure the Source to Contract activities are achieving efficient performance against key metrics, implemented in accordance with our internal controls and in compliance with our policies.

Management for the portfolio of projects in support of GBS Procurement strategic initiatives, risk, controls, promote deployments, Source to Pay process and sustain initiatives to ensure successful delivery of scope, schedule, cost and quality criteria.

Ensure Portfolio schedule integration, optimizing activity sequencing, accurately schedule and track plan reporting to assure timely delivery.

Keeping abreast with developments in rapidly changing industry best practices, as well as BP’s internal policies and procedures to ensure full compliance and drive continuous improvement.

What you will bring

Minimum of 12-15 years of running a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate digital initiatives/projects, strategic thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes

Minimum 6-10 years of experience in procurement roles / projects, preferably in the source-to-contract space

Leading projects to ensure that they are well defined and completed within scope, schedule and budget.



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



