  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  SA Planning & Performance Lead

SA Planning &amp; Performance Lead

SA Planning & Performance Lead

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg, South Africa - Western Cape - Cape Town
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147991BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Customers & Products as a business is dedicated to growing our customer business by delivering excellent products and services. To achieve this aim the business will need excellent business partners working efficiently in new and innovative ways across the entity both in support of growing/sustaining the core businesses and in delivering new business models for the future. The Customers & Products finance team has restructured quite substantively and is supporting business ambitions in the following ways:

  1. Deploying financial capability aligned with business demand and structure. Our design has a single point of accountability on entity leadership teams to ensure effective partnering and appropriate controls and compliance across the C&P businesses as well as securing clear alignment related to business aims and ambitions.
  2. Centralising the finance teams in support of Customers and Products enables the function to standardize and remove duplication and drive value through digital initiatives.
  • Centralise - The C&P finance organisation will partner with the SVPs of ARC, PPM and GBS to continue to centralise common activities, ensuring fit-for-purpose processes and support to C&P businesses. Agile organisation design will create additional process efficiencies. This is important and will enable process scale and process standardization but also which will provide C&P finance business partners more time to focus on maximizing business value through customer focus.
  • Digitise - Creating greater process scale and standardization will create stronger business cases for digital investment which will then modernize more of our financial processes and yield efficiency gains. Improving systems and tools, and enabling digital capability in our finance staff, will enhance employee and business partner experience supporting bp’s digital ambition making bp an even better place to work

Key Accountabilities:

  • Lead people within the SA PPM team, with direct reporting line for PPM analysts
  • Be direct part of PPM M&C Europe & SA leadership team and PPM M&C extended leadership
  • Drive functional excellence and seek synergies across towers, team has dotted line into tower via communities of practice
  • In conjunction with M&C Finance Manager and Midstream Finance Manager seek improvements and additional efficiency in MI in order to improve support to business
  • Connects with tower leads in other regions
  • Accountable for consolidation of M&CM planning and performance management processes, including GFO, GFR, Plan and financialization of Roadmap
  • Accountable for SA functions allocation (local and group allocated charges) processes
  • Accountable for facilitation and support of the CBM MBR, IR and P&PR process
  • Accountable for projects planning through the CBM process ensuring full integration with the other CBM processes
  • Manages V&Os process
  • Work closely with the GBS team and Global ops MI team to build the right Finance database for SA
  • Drive digitization and develops Power BI reports off data made available by the GBS team and where appropriate, the Ops MI team for SA

Education & Experience Required

Education
  • A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting
Experience
  • Minimum 8-10 years finance experience
  • Agile training and a working understanding of Agile techniques including Scrum and Kanban
  • Self-starter with an ability to manage multiple priorities and work independently with limited guidance
  • Experience leading a team
  • Petrochemicals, Fuels Value Chain or related business experiences are preferred
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills to enable effective collaboration and ability to influence people at all levels of the organization
  • Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers.
  • Ability to derive and clearly present conclusions and recommendations from incomplete data

