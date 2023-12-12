SAF Implementation PMO

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



This is an exciting opportunity for an expert project/implementation manager to lead Aviation’s readiness to align with the Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) mandates in what is a rapidly growing area and key to the long term future of the business!Establishing a winning position in SAF is one of Aviation’s five strategic priorities and SAF mandate compliance brings the ‘licence to operate’ for the business, a crucial foundation on which to build this winning position.This role reports to VP Aviation Commercial and will be an important member of the Aviation Commercial Leadership Team. It will also work with FS&M Biofuels Value Chain and T&S/CS&O teams regarding compliance assurance in ground and marine fuels.A key deliverable of the role will be to provide assurance to the Aviation Leadership Team on progress of implementation, providing a wide exposure.The role can be based in London (preferred) or Madrid.Following SAF mandate readiness programme completion, the role will progress into wider project implementation in Aviation.



What will you be up to?!

This role translates announced mandates and reporting requirements into a day-to-day set of activities and ensures appropriate work streams are in place to deliver on time.

Ensure what is required to meet mandate obligations n the EU, UK, Norway and Switzerland are well defined and translated into overall achievements and deliverables which represent a systematic approach.

Define the work stream structures and resource requirements to enable delivery, working closely with the SAF Supply Operator and Aviation Sustainability Advisor – work streams include but are not limited to supply sourcing, logistics & infrastructure, pricing, systems & processing, external communications & advocacy, compliance optimisation and performance reporting.

Identify work stream dependencies and priorities and work with the workstream leads to mitigate risks.

Establish governance processes to supervise regular status updates and ensure timely resourcing / resolution of issues which arise.

Work in partnership with T&S and the FS&M Biofuels Value Chain teams to define ways of working including RAPIDs, and ensure optimisation processes developed maximise integrated value for bp.

Drive functional engagement with Enabler teams, ensuring functional input is received and processed before incorporating into action in the work streams.

Ensure findings from existing mandate compliance activities for Aviation and Ground Fuels are incorporated into work stream activities.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Proven and strong experience of project/programme management of change, delivering to deadlines

Experience in establishing strong relationships and successfully engaging at multiple levels across business teams and functions

Good understanding of bp fuel / biofuel supply chains, ideally from an Aviation, T&S or Supply background

A self-starter with strong influencing and presentation skills, able coordinate delivery through others

Has a problem-solving approach and is able to guide others through uncertainty

A keen eye for detail and ability to document processes and accountabilities

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a business-related curriculum and/or equivalent work experience

Understanding of low carbon or biofuels regulations and the commercial opportunities, and complexities, that can arise in meeting mandates

Cross-cultural understanding

Skills Required

Change control

Conflict management

Communication

Goal setting

Governance arrangements

Project execution planning

Project leadership

Schedule and resources

Partner management

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



