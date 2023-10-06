SAF Supply Operator and SME

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition. Growsing the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) business is central to Aviation’s decarbonisation strategy.Currently the Supply Chain for SAF is largely disconnected organizationally from conventional Jet supply chain. The main focus of this role is to enable the commercial development of the SAF supply chain and the SAF locations footprint, including acting as a focal point in Aviation for other stakeholders in the SAF supply chain.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Act as one of two SAF SMEs into SAF Enablement and Bioverse programmes to help build robust systems for supply and tracking of SAF in future, including agreed processes for sustainabilty documentation

Coordinate isotanker and truck SAF supply & logistics deliveries across Europe including scheduling, transport documentation, invoice payments and communication to Account Managers in the Customers team, in case of supply issues

Coordinate the reporting of compliance against mandates to the different authorities across Europe

Input into SAF taskforce coordinator for the global SAF supply/demand balance and update the hopper of opportunties to enable teams to balance supply and demand on an on-going basis

Work with Trading & Shipping (CS&O) and Commercial Managers to implement the sales and pricing strategy according to delegations

Input SAF related information for ISCC yearly audits and SAF new location entries

Work across Customers, Commercial, T&S and other teams as appropriate to tailor new customer offers for SAF and ensure implementation via Customer Excellence and GBS as rquired

Track SAF stock movements for the SAF dashboard and mass balance in the Proof of Sustainability (PoS) sheet

Create the ISCC PoS and PTDs (Product Transfer Documents) for customer deliveries, including creation of specific customer reports to document sustainability characteristics of supplied product

Support the training of the SEMEA region in SAF compliance management, certification and auditing, especially in East Med, to get them ready for 2025 mandates

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Bachelor or equivalent professional qualification

Experience

Proven work experience in logistics, sustainability or commercial management

Commercial acumen gained in an operational or business planning environment

Ability to build and develop external and internal relationships across bp to coordinate operations across multiple geographies, companies and customers

Fluent in English with good verbal and written communication skills

Can work with Microsoft Office suit (especially Word, Excel, Outlook)

Familiarity with sustainability in aviation or similar transport sector preferred

Preferable to have other European language skills

Other

Team player, recognising and acknowledging the contribution of others.

Ability to work co-operatively with an international team (multi-cultured & multi-lingual)

Skills & Competencies

Commercial business development

Supply / logistics optimisation

Regulatory reporting



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.