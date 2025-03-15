SAP Admin Coordinator

Job summary
Entity:
Customers & Products
Job Family Group:
Finance Group
Job Description:
''Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. ''
About the role:
This role will play a critical part in managing the success of EV infrastructure deployment by building out and tracking projects, submitting largescale service and equipment orders, and ensuring accurate financial reporting in SAP. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a multi-functional team of highly motivated professionals and to make a quantifiable impact daily. You will engage with the US bp Pulse network development, execution and finance teams daily, helping them to deliver plans and meet shared goals!
Shift Timing: 7:00pm to 4am IST
Role & Responsibilities:
Purchase Requisitions (PR)
Review approved vendor proposals and determine the following required data:
BP SAP Project Number
Project WBS Element
Vendor Number
Material Group Code
Plant, Purchasing Organization, Purchasing Group
Project WBS Element
Site, Ship to Address and Contact Data
Determine if tax is applicable
Enter data into SAP to create purchase requisitions based on vendor proposal and submit for processing by GBS team
Purchase Orders (PO)
Monitor PR Status and verify PO matches PR including tax indicators
Invoices/Goods Receipts (GR)
Upon receipt of approved invoices, verify invoice, enter Goods Receipt in SAP, and submit invoice to BP Accenture
Monitor GR/IR balance for vendors to ensure invoices have been processed in a timely fashion by Accenture
Remediate as required and resolve invoices in the PIT as notified by GBS.
Vendor Change Orders
Enter all change orders in Change Order Tracker for each project/GC contract for reporting.
PAF’s
Develop PAF and submit for approval. Monitor GBS processing of PAF and submit supplemental PAF’s as required
Project Financial Close-Out
Submit financial close-out package to Fixed Assets. This includes:
Verifying receipt of all invoices
Verifying all invoices are posted
Closing all PO’s assigned to the project
Preparing cost report for project
Developing asset costs and descriptions
Identifying assets to be removed upon replacement
Financial Reporting
Prepare monthly PM project controls report that includes budget versus actual, LE, Accrual and monthly forecast.
Submit monthly CAPEX and REVEX accruals to BP for contractor managed projects
Prepare initial budget estimate for new projects to be reviewed by BP.
Prepare ad hoc reports as requested by contractor PM’s and BP Asset Management.
Experience & Qualification:
Proven years of experience of at least 5 to 10 years
Professional degree, certification or equivalent experience
Proficiency in SAP systems including SAP PR4
Understanding of end-to-end P2P process and financial reporting
Knowledge of process improvement scoping, planning, and delivering /
Knowledge of data management systems and frameworks
Experience of applying commercial/cost awareness
Experience of systematic analysis of root causes of inefficiencies in business process
Travel Requirement
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
Skills:
Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge
Legal Disclaimer:
