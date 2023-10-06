SAP Administrative Coordinator - bp Pulse US

Job summary

Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. ​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.This role will play a critical part in managing the success of EV infrastructure deployment by building out and tracking projects, submitting large-scale service and equipment orders, and ensuring accurate financial reporting in SAP. This is an exciting opportunity to work with a cross functional team of highly motivated professionals and to make a quantifiable impact daily. You will engage with the US bp Pulse network development, execution and finance teams daily, helping them to deliver plans and meet shared goals. This position is based in our Chicago office.



Purchase Requisitions (PR)

Review approved vendor proposals and determine the following required data:

bp SAP Project Number

Project WBS Element

Vendor Number

Material Group Code

Plant, Purchasing Organization, Purchasing Group

Project WBS Element

Site, Ship to Address and Contact Data

Determine if tax is applicable

Enter data into SAP to create purchase requisitions based on vendor proposal and submit for processing by Global Business Services team

Purchase Orders (PO)

Monitor PR Status and verify PO matches PR including tax indicators

Invoices/Goods Receipts (GR)

Upon receipt of approved invoices, verify invoice, enter Goods Receipt in SAP, and submit invoice to bp Accenture

Monitor GR/IR balance for vendors to ensure invoices have been processed in a timely fashion by Accenture. Remediate as required and resolve invoices in the PIT as notified by GBS.

Vendor Change Orders

Enter all change orders in Change Order Tracker for each project/contract for reporting.

Project Application Forms (PAF)

Develop PAF and submit for approval. Monitor GBS processing of PAF and submit supplemental PAF’s as required

Project Financial Close-Out

Submit financial close-out package to Fixed Assets. This includes:

Verifying receipt of all invoices

Verifying all invoices are posted

Closing all POs assigned to the project

Preparing cost report for project

Developing asset costs and descriptions

Identifying assets to be removed upon replacement

Financial Reporting

Prepare monthly PM project controls report that includes budget versus actual, LE, Accrual and monthly forecast.

Submit monthly CAPEX and REVEX accruals to bp for contractor managed projects

Prepare initial budget estimate for new projects to be reviewed by bp.

Prepare ad hoc reports as requested by contractor PM’s and bp Asset Management.

Professional degree, certification or equivalent experience

Proficiency in SAP systems including SAP PR4

Understanding of end-to-end P2P process and financial reporting

Knowledge of process improvement scoping, planning, and delivering

Knowledge of data management systems and frameworks

Experience of applying commercial/cost awareness

Experience of systematic analysis of root causes of inefficiencies in business process

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



